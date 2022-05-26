Bata Q4 net profit more than doubles; sales up after 3rd wave

“The company continued the focus on key thrust areas of franchise and multi-brand outlet expansion, consumer-relevant communication, portfolio casualization and digital footprint expansion. All these have resulted in an increase in footfalls across retail outlets, along with significant growth driven via e-commerce platforms and expansion in Tier 3-5 towns. This resulted in revenue for the quarter staying in line with pre-pandemic levels for a second consecutive quarter, despite Omicron-related disruptions in the initial part of the quarter. This was offset in the latter part of the quarter where we saw significant rebound on growth," Bata said in a statement.