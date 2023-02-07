Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Bayer CropScience Q3 profit surges 58.60% to Rs134.5 crore

Bayer CropScience Q3 profit surges 58.60% to Rs134.5 crore

1 min read . 11:37 PM IST Rajendra Saxena
Shares of Bayer CropScience on Tuesday rose 2.57% to close at Rs4,496.65 apiece on the BSE.

  • Bayer CropScience said its revenue from operations rises 4.82% to Rs1,037.9 crore during the December quarter

NEW DELHI :Bayer CropScience Ltd (BCSL) on Tuesday posted a 58.60% increase in its net profit  for the December quarter of fiscal year 2023 at Rs134.5 crore. 

NEW DELHI :Bayer CropScience Ltd (BCSL) on Tuesday posted a 58.60% increase in its net profit  for the December quarter of fiscal year 2023 at Rs134.5 crore. 

During the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, BCSL’s net profit was at Rs84.8 crore. 

During the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, BCSL’s net profit was at Rs84.8 crore. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

 

In a regulatory filing, Bayer CropScience said its revenue from operations rose 4.82% to Rs1,037.9 crore during the December quarter as against Rs990.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

“Our third quarter revenue growth from operations was driven by corn seeds and herbicides, supported by double-digit liquidation growth of crop protection portfolio and strong recovery in Rabi corn," Bayer CropScience executive director Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch said in the statement. 

Shares of Bayer CropScience on Tuesday rose 2.57%  to close at Rs4,496.65 apiece on the BSE. 

In the third quarter of FY23, BCSL completed the sale of its environmental science business with an income of Rs1,00.7 crore. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

 

In the second quarter ended 30 September of fiscal year 2023, Bayer Cropscience had reported a 5.51% rise in its net profit at Rs162.6 crore. 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP