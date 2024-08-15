B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 44.59% YoY

B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live : B&B Triplewall Containers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline for the quarter saw a significant increase of 24.1% year-over-year (YoY), demonstrating a strong growth trajectory in their revenue streams. However, the profit figures painted a contrasting picture, with a sharp decline of 44.59% YoY.

On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue grew modestly by 3.28%, but the profit continued to slide, decreasing by 33.41%. This mixed performance highlights the challenges B&B Triplewall Containers faces in converting revenue growth into profit.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses surged by 25.56% QoQ and saw an even more pronounced increase of 58.91% YoY. This rise in expenses has significantly impacted the bottom line and is a key factor in the decreased profitability.

Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 20.1% QoQ and dropping by 23.79% YoY. This decline underscores the pressure on operating margins and the need for cost management measures to improve profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.23, marking a substantial decrease of 40.43% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in net income and is a concern for investors focusing on per-share profitability.

B&B Triplewall Containers has delivered a -1% return in the last week, a -11.92% return over the past six months, and a -14% year-to-date (YTD) return. These negative returns indicate a challenging market environment and potential investor concerns about the company's financial health.

Currently, B&B Triplewall Containers has a market capitalization of ₹490.12 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹314.3 and a low of ₹226.05, highlighting significant volatility in its trading range.

B&B Triplewall Containers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 106.24 102.87 +3.28% 85.61 +24.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.9 7.09 +25.56% 5.6 +58.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.46 2.87 -14.41% 2.08 +17.99% Total Operating Expense 100.58 95.79 +5% 78.18 +28.65% Operating Income 5.66 7.08 -20.1% 7.43 -23.79% Net Income Before Taxes 3.45 5.31 -35.11% 6.19 -44.29% Net Income 2.5 3.75 -33.41% 4.51 -44.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.23 7.64 -31.54% 8.78 -40.43%