B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 44.59% YoY

B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 24.1% YoY & profit decreased by 44.59% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live
B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live

B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live : B&B Triplewall Containers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline for the quarter saw a significant increase of 24.1% year-over-year (YoY), demonstrating a strong growth trajectory in their revenue streams. However, the profit figures painted a contrasting picture, with a sharp decline of 44.59% YoY.

On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue grew modestly by 3.28%, but the profit continued to slide, decreasing by 33.41%. This mixed performance highlights the challenges B&B Triplewall Containers faces in converting revenue growth into profit.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses surged by 25.56% QoQ and saw an even more pronounced increase of 58.91% YoY. This rise in expenses has significantly impacted the bottom line and is a key factor in the decreased profitability.

Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 20.1% QoQ and dropping by 23.79% YoY. This decline underscores the pressure on operating margins and the need for cost management measures to improve profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.23, marking a substantial decrease of 40.43% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in net income and is a concern for investors focusing on per-share profitability.

B&B Triplewall Containers has delivered a -1% return in the last week, a -11.92% return over the past six months, and a -14% year-to-date (YTD) return. These negative returns indicate a challenging market environment and potential investor concerns about the company's financial health.

Currently, B&B Triplewall Containers has a market capitalization of 490.12 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 314.3 and a low of 226.05, highlighting significant volatility in its trading range.

B&B Triplewall Containers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue106.24102.87+3.28%85.61+24.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.97.09+25.56%5.6+58.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.462.87-14.41%2.08+17.99%
Total Operating Expense100.5895.79+5%78.18+28.65%
Operating Income5.667.08-20.1%7.43-23.79%
Net Income Before Taxes3.455.31-35.11%6.19-44.29%
Net Income2.53.75-33.41%4.51-44.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.237.64-31.54%8.78-40.43%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹2.5Cr
₹106.24Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsB&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 44.59% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue