B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 44.59% YoY

B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live : B&B Triplewall Containers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline for the quarter saw a significant increase of 24.1% year-over-year (YoY), demonstrating a strong growth trajectory in their revenue streams. However, the profit figures painted a contrasting picture, with a sharp decline of 44.59% YoY.
On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue grew modestly by 3.28%, but the profit continued to slide, decreasing by 33.41%. This mixed performance highlights the challenges B&B Triplewall Containers faces in converting revenue growth into profit.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses surged by 25.56% QoQ and saw an even more pronounced increase of 58.91% YoY. This rise in expenses has significantly impacted the bottom line and is a key factor in the decreased profitability.
Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 20.1% QoQ and dropping by 23.79% YoY. This decline underscores the pressure on operating margins and the need for cost management measures to improve profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.23, marking a substantial decrease of 40.43% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in net income and is a concern for investors focusing on per-share profitability.
B&B Triplewall Containers has delivered a -1% return in the last week, a -11.92% return over the past six months, and a -14% year-to-date (YTD) return. These negative returns indicate a challenging market environment and potential investor concerns about the company's financial health.
Currently, B&B Triplewall Containers has a market capitalization of ₹490.12 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹314.3 and a low of ₹226.05, highlighting significant volatility in its trading range.
B&B Triplewall Containers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|106.24
|102.87
|+3.28%
|85.61
|+24.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.9
|7.09
|+25.56%
|5.6
|+58.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.46
|2.87
|-14.41%
|2.08
|+17.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|100.58
|95.79
|+5%
|78.18
|+28.65%
|Operating Income
|5.66
|7.08
|-20.1%
|7.43
|-23.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.45
|5.31
|-35.11%
|6.19
|-44.29%
|Net Income
|2.5
|3.75
|-33.41%
|4.51
|-44.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.23
|7.64
|-31.54%
|8.78
|-40.43%
