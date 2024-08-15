Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 44.59% YoY

B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 44.59% YoY

Livemint

B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 24.1% YoY & profit decreased by 44.59% YoY

B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live

B&B Triplewall Containers Q1 Results Live : B&B Triplewall Containers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline for the quarter saw a significant increase of 24.1% year-over-year (YoY), demonstrating a strong growth trajectory in their revenue streams. However, the profit figures painted a contrasting picture, with a sharp decline of 44.59% YoY.

On a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue grew modestly by 3.28%, but the profit continued to slide, decreasing by 33.41%. This mixed performance highlights the challenges B&B Triplewall Containers faces in converting revenue growth into profit.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses surged by 25.56% QoQ and saw an even more pronounced increase of 58.91% YoY. This rise in expenses has significantly impacted the bottom line and is a key factor in the decreased profitability.

Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 20.1% QoQ and dropping by 23.79% YoY. This decline underscores the pressure on operating margins and the need for cost management measures to improve profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.23, marking a substantial decrease of 40.43% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in net income and is a concern for investors focusing on per-share profitability.

B&B Triplewall Containers has delivered a -1% return in the last week, a -11.92% return over the past six months, and a -14% year-to-date (YTD) return. These negative returns indicate a challenging market environment and potential investor concerns about the company's financial health.

Currently, B&B Triplewall Containers has a market capitalization of 490.12 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 314.3 and a low of 226.05, highlighting significant volatility in its trading range.

B&B Triplewall Containers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue106.24102.87+3.28%85.61+24.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.97.09+25.56%5.6+58.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.462.87-14.41%2.08+17.99%
Total Operating Expense100.5895.79+5%78.18+28.65%
Operating Income5.667.08-20.1%7.43-23.79%
Net Income Before Taxes3.455.31-35.11%6.19-44.29%
Net Income2.53.75-33.41%4.51-44.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.237.64-31.54%8.78-40.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.5Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹106.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.