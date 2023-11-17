Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  B&B Triplewall Containers Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 35.77% YOY

B&B Triplewall Containers Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 35.77% YOY

Livemint

B&B Triplewall Containers Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 44.16% YoY & profit decreasedby 35.77% YoY

B&B Triplewall Containers Q2 FY24 Results

B&B Triplewall Containers declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 44.16% & the profit decreased by 35.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.38% and the profit increased by 12.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.71% q-o-q & decreased by 31.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.5% q-o-q & decreased by 40.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.85 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 157.18% Y-o-Y.

B&B Triplewall Containers has delivered 9.52% return in the last 1 week, 13.32% return in last 6 months and 11.44% YTD return.

Currently the B&B Triplewall Containers has a market cap of 535.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of 313.4 & 178.55 respectively.

B&B Triplewall Containers Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue95.3685.61+11.38%170.77-44.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.765.6+20.71%9.82-31.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.612.08+25.12%4.15-37.12%
Total Operating Expense87.4578.18+11.85%157.43-44.45%
Operating Income7.917.43+6.5%13.34-40.72%
Net Income Before Taxes6.626.19+7.08%10.69-38.02%
Net Income5.054.5+12.11%7.86-35.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.858.78+12.19%3.83+157.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.05Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹95.36Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 03:23 AM IST
