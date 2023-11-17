B&B Triplewall Containers Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 35.77% YOY

B&B Triplewall Containers declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 44.16% & the profit decreased by 35.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.38% and the profit increased by 12.11%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.71% q-o-q & decreased by 31.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.5% q-o-q & decreased by 40.72% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.85 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 157.18% Y-o-Y.

B&B Triplewall Containers has delivered 9.52% return in the last 1 week, 13.32% return in last 6 months and 11.44% YTD return.

Currently the B&B Triplewall Containers has a market cap of ₹535.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹313.4 & ₹178.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

B&B Triplewall Containers Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 95.36 85.61 +11.38% 170.77 -44.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.76 5.6 +20.71% 9.82 -31.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.61 2.08 +25.12% 4.15 -37.12% Total Operating Expense 87.45 78.18 +11.85% 157.43 -44.45% Operating Income 7.91 7.43 +6.5% 13.34 -40.72% Net Income Before Taxes 6.62 6.19 +7.08% 10.69 -38.02% Net Income 5.05 4.5 +12.11% 7.86 -35.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.85 8.78 +12.19% 3.83 +157.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.05Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹95.36Cr

