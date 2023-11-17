B&B Triplewall Containers Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 35.77% YOY
B&B Triplewall Containers declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 44.16% & the profit decreased by 35.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.38% and the profit increased by 12.11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.71% q-o-q & decreased by 31.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.5% q-o-q & decreased by 40.72% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.85 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 157.18% Y-o-Y.
B&B Triplewall Containers has delivered 9.52% return in the last 1 week, 13.32% return in last 6 months and 11.44% YTD return.
Currently the B&B Triplewall Containers has a market cap of ₹535.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹313.4 & ₹178.55 respectively.
B&B Triplewall Containers Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|95.36
|85.61
|+11.38%
|170.77
|-44.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.76
|5.6
|+20.71%
|9.82
|-31.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.61
|2.08
|+25.12%
|4.15
|-37.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|87.45
|78.18
|+11.85%
|157.43
|-44.45%
|Operating Income
|7.91
|7.43
|+6.5%
|13.34
|-40.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.62
|6.19
|+7.08%
|10.69
|-38.02%
|Net Income
|5.05
|4.5
|+12.11%
|7.86
|-35.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.85
|8.78
|+12.19%
|3.83
|+157.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.05Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹95.36Cr
