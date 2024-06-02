B&B Triplewall Containers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.69% YOY

B&B Triplewall Containers Q4 Results Live : B&B Triplewall Containers declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.13% & the profit decreased by 32.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.36% and the profit decreased by 2.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.18% q-o-q & increased by 38.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.76% q-o-q & decreased by 17.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.64 for Q4 which increased by 180.95% Y-o-Y.
B&B Triplewall Containers has delivered -2.2% return in the last 1 week, -12.85% return in last 6 months and -8.8% YTD return.
Currently the B&B Triplewall Containers has a market cap of ₹519.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹314.3 & ₹213.85 respectively.
B&B Triplewall Containers Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|102.87
|91.56
|+12.36%
|80.29
|+28.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.09
|6.49
|+9.18%
|5.1
|+38.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.87
|2.89
|-0.51%
|2.43
|+18.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|95.79
|84.98
|+12.71%
|71.65
|+33.69%
|Operating Income
|7.08
|6.57
|+7.76%
|8.64
|-17.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.31
|4.96
|+7.13%
|7.33
|-27.52%
|Net Income
|3.75
|3.84
|-2.4%
|5.57
|-32.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.64
|7.02
|+8.83%
|2.72
|+180.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.75Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹102.87Cr
