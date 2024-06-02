B&B Triplewall Containers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.69% YOY

B&B Triplewall Containers Q4 Results Live : B&B Triplewall Containers declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.13% & the profit decreased by 32.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.36% and the profit decreased by 2.4%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.18% q-o-q & increased by 38.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.76% q-o-q & decreased by 17.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.64 for Q4 which increased by 180.95% Y-o-Y.

B&B Triplewall Containers has delivered -2.2% return in the last 1 week, -12.85% return in last 6 months and -8.8% YTD return.

Currently the B&B Triplewall Containers has a market cap of ₹519.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹314.3 & ₹213.85 respectively.

B&B Triplewall Containers Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 102.87 91.56 +12.36% 80.29 +28.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.09 6.49 +9.18% 5.1 +38.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.87 2.89 -0.51% 2.43 +18.09% Total Operating Expense 95.79 84.98 +12.71% 71.65 +33.69% Operating Income 7.08 6.57 +7.76% 8.64 -17.97% Net Income Before Taxes 5.31 4.96 +7.13% 7.33 -27.52% Net Income 3.75 3.84 -2.4% 5.57 -32.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.64 7.02 +8.83% 2.72 +180.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.75Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹102.87Cr

