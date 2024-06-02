Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  B&B Triplewall Containers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.69% YOY

B&B Triplewall Containers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 32.69% YOY

Livemint

B&B Triplewall Containers Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.13% YoY & profit decreased by 32.69% YoY

B&B Triplewall Containers Q4 Results Live

B&B Triplewall Containers Q4 Results Live : B&B Triplewall Containers declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 28.13% & the profit decreased by 32.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.36% and the profit decreased by 2.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.18% q-o-q & increased by 38.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.76% q-o-q & decreased by 17.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.64 for Q4 which increased by 180.95% Y-o-Y.

B&B Triplewall Containers has delivered -2.2% return in the last 1 week, -12.85% return in last 6 months and -8.8% YTD return.

Currently the B&B Triplewall Containers has a market cap of 519.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of 314.3 & 213.85 respectively.

B&B Triplewall Containers Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue102.8791.56+12.36%80.29+28.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.096.49+9.18%5.1+38.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.872.89-0.51%2.43+18.09%
Total Operating Expense95.7984.98+12.71%71.65+33.69%
Operating Income7.086.57+7.76%8.64-17.97%
Net Income Before Taxes5.314.96+7.13%7.33-27.52%
Net Income3.753.84-2.4%5.57-32.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.647.02+8.83%2.72+180.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.75Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹102.87Cr

