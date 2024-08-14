BCL Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.52% YOY

BCL Industries Q1 Results Live : BCL Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company's topline surged by an impressive 53.62% year-over-year (YoY), while the net profit saw a healthy rise of 21.52% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, BCL Industries reported a revenue growth of 7.31%. However, the quarterly profit saw a slight decline of 2.08%, indicating some challenges in maintaining profit margins.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw an uptick, rising by 8.93% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 26.25% YoY. This increase suggests higher operational costs, which may have impacted the profit margins.
BCL Industries' operating income showed positive trends, increasing by 6.33% QoQ and by a notable 34.31% YoY. This highlights the company’s operational efficiency and ability to generate more income from its core operations.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.81, which marks a 7.59% increase YoY. This growth in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability on a per-share basis.
Despite the positive quarterly results, the stock performance of BCL Industries has been mixed. The company has delivered a 9.09% return in the last week but has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -16.89% return in the last six months and an -8.5% year-to-date return.
As of now, BCL Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹1791.94 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹86.3 and a low of ₹44.41, indicating a considerable range in its trading value over the past year.
BCL Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|658.51
|613.65
|+7.31%
|428.67
|+53.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.28
|10.36
|+8.93%
|8.94
|+26.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.05
|10.12
|+9.17%
|7.11
|+55.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|615.7
|573.39
|+7.38%
|396.79
|+55.17%
|Operating Income
|42.81
|40.26
|+6.33%
|31.87
|+34.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.5
|34.87
|-3.94%
|26.98
|+24.17%
|Net Income
|22.62
|23.1
|-2.08%
|18.62
|+21.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.81
|0.79
|+2.53%
|0.75
|+7.59%
