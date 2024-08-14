BCL Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.52% YOY

BCL Industries Q1 Results Live : BCL Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company's topline surged by an impressive 53.62% year-over-year (YoY), while the net profit saw a healthy rise of 21.52% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BCL Industries reported a revenue growth of 7.31%. However, the quarterly profit saw a slight decline of 2.08%, indicating some challenges in maintaining profit margins.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw an uptick, rising by 8.93% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 26.25% YoY. This increase suggests higher operational costs, which may have impacted the profit margins.

BCL Industries' operating income showed positive trends, increasing by 6.33% QoQ and by a notable 34.31% YoY. This highlights the company’s operational efficiency and ability to generate more income from its core operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.81, which marks a 7.59% increase YoY. This growth in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability on a per-share basis.

Despite the positive quarterly results, the stock performance of BCL Industries has been mixed. The company has delivered a 9.09% return in the last week but has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -16.89% return in the last six months and an -8.5% year-to-date return.

As of now, BCL Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹1791.94 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹86.3 and a low of ₹44.41, indicating a considerable range in its trading value over the past year.

BCL Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 658.51 613.65 +7.31% 428.67 +53.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.28 10.36 +8.93% 8.94 +26.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.05 10.12 +9.17% 7.11 +55.45% Total Operating Expense 615.7 573.39 +7.38% 396.79 +55.17% Operating Income 42.81 40.26 +6.33% 31.87 +34.31% Net Income Before Taxes 33.5 34.87 -3.94% 26.98 +24.17% Net Income 22.62 23.1 -2.08% 18.62 +21.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.81 0.79 +2.53% 0.75 +7.59%