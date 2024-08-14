Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BCL Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.52% YOY

BCL Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.52% YOY

Livemint

BCL Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 53.62% YoY & profit increased by 21.52% YoY

BCL Industries Q1 Results Live

BCL Industries Q1 Results Live : BCL Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company's topline surged by an impressive 53.62% year-over-year (YoY), while the net profit saw a healthy rise of 21.52% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BCL Industries reported a revenue growth of 7.31%. However, the quarterly profit saw a slight decline of 2.08%, indicating some challenges in maintaining profit margins.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw an uptick, rising by 8.93% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 26.25% YoY. This increase suggests higher operational costs, which may have impacted the profit margins.

BCL Industries' operating income showed positive trends, increasing by 6.33% QoQ and by a notable 34.31% YoY. This highlights the company’s operational efficiency and ability to generate more income from its core operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.81, which marks a 7.59% increase YoY. This growth in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability on a per-share basis.

Despite the positive quarterly results, the stock performance of BCL Industries has been mixed. The company has delivered a 9.09% return in the last week but has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -16.89% return in the last six months and an -8.5% year-to-date return.

As of now, BCL Industries holds a market capitalization of 1791.94 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 86.3 and a low of 44.41, indicating a considerable range in its trading value over the past year.

BCL Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue658.51613.65+7.31%428.67+53.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.2810.36+8.93%8.94+26.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.0510.12+9.17%7.11+55.45%
Total Operating Expense615.7573.39+7.38%396.79+55.17%
Operating Income42.8140.26+6.33%31.87+34.31%
Net Income Before Taxes33.534.87-3.94%26.98+24.17%
Net Income22.6223.1-2.08%18.62+21.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.810.79+2.53%0.75+7.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.62Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹658.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.