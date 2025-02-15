Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
BCL Industries Q3 Results 2025:BCL Industries declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company's revenue surged by 18.22% year-over-year, reaching ₹761.53 crore. However, this positive topline growth was overshadowed by a significant decline in profits, which fell by 37.3% year-over-year to ₹19.2 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, BCL Industries experienced a modest revenue growth of 2.07%, while profits took a more substantial hit, decreasing by 30.56%. This trend indicates ongoing challenges for the company despite its revenue growth.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 10.45% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 15.6% year-over-year, indicating a strategic effort to manage costs amidst rising operational pressures.
Operating income for BCL Industries was down by 19.73% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 22.67% year-over-year, signaling potential inefficiencies that the company may need to address moving forward.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.65, which marks a significant drop of 45.83% year-over-year, further emphasizing the profitability challenges faced by the company.
BCL Industries has seen its stock performance decline sharply, delivering a -13.2% return over the last week, -34.96% over the past six months, and -18.38% year-to-date.
As of now, BCL Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹1102.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹86.3 and a low of ₹40.65, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.
BCL Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|761.53
|746.12
|+2.07%
|644.19
|+18.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.97
|12.25
|-10.45%
|9.49
|+15.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.59
|11.47
|+1.05%
|9.52
|+21.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|726.63
|702.64
|+3.41%
|599.06
|+21.3%
|Operating Income
|34.9
|43.48
|-19.73%
|45.13
|-22.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.86
|39.28
|-26.53%
|37.51
|-23.06%
|Net Income
|19.2
|27.65
|-30.56%
|30.62
|-37.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.65
|0.94
|-30.85%
|1.2
|-45.83%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
