BCL Industries Q3 Results 2025:BCL Industries declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company's revenue surged by 18.22% year-over-year, reaching ₹761.53 crore. However, this positive topline growth was overshadowed by a significant decline in profits, which fell by 37.3% year-over-year to ₹19.2 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BCL Industries experienced a modest revenue growth of 2.07%, while profits took a more substantial hit, decreasing by 30.56%. This trend indicates ongoing challenges for the company despite its revenue growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 10.45% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 15.6% year-over-year, indicating a strategic effort to manage costs amidst rising operational pressures.

Operating income for BCL Industries was down by 19.73% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 22.67% year-over-year, signaling potential inefficiencies that the company may need to address moving forward.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.65, which marks a significant drop of 45.83% year-over-year, further emphasizing the profitability challenges faced by the company.

BCL Industries has seen its stock performance decline sharply, delivering a -13.2% return over the last week, -34.96% over the past six months, and -18.38% year-to-date.

As of now, BCL Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹1102.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹86.3 and a low of ₹40.65, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.

BCL Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 761.53 746.12 +2.07% 644.19 +18.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.97 12.25 -10.45% 9.49 +15.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.59 11.47 +1.05% 9.52 +21.74% Total Operating Expense 726.63 702.64 +3.41% 599.06 +21.3% Operating Income 34.9 43.48 -19.73% 45.13 -22.67% Net Income Before Taxes 28.86 39.28 -26.53% 37.51 -23.06% Net Income 19.2 27.65 -30.56% 30.62 -37.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.65 0.94 -30.85% 1.2 -45.83%