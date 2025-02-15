BCL Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 37.3% YOY, profit at ₹19.2 crore and revenue at ₹761.53 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:23 AM IST
BCL Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

BCL Industries Q3 Results 2025:BCL Industries declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company's revenue surged by 18.22% year-over-year, reaching 761.53 crore. However, this positive topline growth was overshadowed by a significant decline in profits, which fell by 37.3% year-over-year to 19.2 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BCL Industries experienced a modest revenue growth of 2.07%, while profits took a more substantial hit, decreasing by 30.56%. This trend indicates ongoing challenges for the company despite its revenue growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 10.45% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 15.6% year-over-year, indicating a strategic effort to manage costs amidst rising operational pressures.

Operating income for BCL Industries was down by 19.73% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 22.67% year-over-year, signaling potential inefficiencies that the company may need to address moving forward.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 0.65, which marks a significant drop of 45.83% year-over-year, further emphasizing the profitability challenges faced by the company.

BCL Industries has seen its stock performance decline sharply, delivering a -13.2% return over the last week, -34.96% over the past six months, and -18.38% year-to-date.

As of now, BCL Industries holds a market capitalization of 1102.23 crore, with a 52-week high of 86.3 and a low of 40.65, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.

BCL Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue761.53746.12+2.07%644.19+18.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.9712.25-10.45%9.49+15.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.5911.47+1.05%9.52+21.74%
Total Operating Expense726.63702.64+3.41%599.06+21.3%
Operating Income34.943.48-19.73%45.13-22.67%
Net Income Before Taxes28.8639.28-26.53%37.51-23.06%
Net Income19.227.65-30.56%30.62-37.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.650.94-30.85%1.2-45.83%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹19.2Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹761.53Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:23 AM IST
