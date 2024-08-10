BDH Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 2.92% YOY

BDH Industries Q1 Results Live : BDH Industries Q1 Results Live: BDH Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.23% and the profit decreased by 2.92% Year-over-Year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by a significant 40.02% and the profit decreased by 47.1%.

The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 7.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 0.67% Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a slight increase in operational costs compared to the same period last year but a reduction from the previous quarter.

Furthermore, the operating income was down by 52.07% q-o-q and decreased by 4.43% YoY. This significant decline in operating income highlights the challenges BDH Industries faced during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was ₹2.72, which represents a decrease of 3.2% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability for the company.

Despite the recent downturn in quarterly results, BDH Industries has delivered a return of -3.9% in the last week, a substantial 34.83% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 67.61% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, indicating strong performance over a longer timeframe.

Currently, BDH Industries has a market capitalization of ₹211.52 Crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹407.65, and the 52-week low is ₹162, showcasing the stock's volatility over the past year.

BDH Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.26 27.11 -40.02% 18.31 -11.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.77 1.9 -7.12% 1.76 +0.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.22 0.18 +27.42% 0.13 +71.55% Total Operating Expense 14.52 23.47 -38.16% 16.49 -11.98% Operating Income 1.74 3.64 -52.07% 1.82 -4.43% Net Income Before Taxes 2.1 3.97 -47.14% 2.16 -2.92% Net Income 1.57 2.96 -47.1% 1.62 -2.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.72 5.15 -47.18% 2.81 -3.2%