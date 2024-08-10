BDH Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 2.92% YOY

BDH Industries Q1 Results Live : BDH Industries Q1 Results Live: BDH Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.23% and the profit decreased by 2.92% Year-over-Year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by a significant 40.02% and the profit decreased by 47.1%.
The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 7.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 0.67% Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a slight increase in operational costs compared to the same period last year but a reduction from the previous quarter.
Furthermore, the operating income was down by 52.07% q-o-q and decreased by 4.43% YoY. This significant decline in operating income highlights the challenges BDH Industries faced during the quarter.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was ₹2.72, which represents a decrease of 3.2% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability for the company.
Despite the recent downturn in quarterly results, BDH Industries has delivered a return of -3.9% in the last week, a substantial 34.83% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 67.61% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, indicating strong performance over a longer timeframe.
Currently, BDH Industries has a market capitalization of ₹211.52 Crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹407.65, and the 52-week low is ₹162, showcasing the stock's volatility over the past year.
BDH Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.26
|27.11
|-40.02%
|18.31
|-11.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.77
|1.9
|-7.12%
|1.76
|+0.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.22
|0.18
|+27.42%
|0.13
|+71.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.52
|23.47
|-38.16%
|16.49
|-11.98%
|Operating Income
|1.74
|3.64
|-52.07%
|1.82
|-4.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.1
|3.97
|-47.14%
|2.16
|-2.92%
|Net Income
|1.57
|2.96
|-47.1%
|1.62
|-2.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.72
|5.15
|-47.18%
|2.81
|-3.2%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess