Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BDH Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 2.92% YOY

BDH Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 2.92% YOY

Livemint

BDH Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.23% YoY & profit decreased by 2.92% YoY

BDH Industries Q1 Results Live

BDH Industries Q1 Results Live : BDH Industries Q1 Results Live: BDH Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.23% and the profit decreased by 2.92% Year-over-Year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by a significant 40.02% and the profit decreased by 47.1%.

The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 7.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 0.67% Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a slight increase in operational costs compared to the same period last year but a reduction from the previous quarter.

Furthermore, the operating income was down by 52.07% q-o-q and decreased by 4.43% YoY. This significant decline in operating income highlights the challenges BDH Industries faced during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was 2.72, which represents a decrease of 3.2% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability for the company.

Despite the recent downturn in quarterly results, BDH Industries has delivered a return of -3.9% in the last week, a substantial 34.83% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 67.61% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, indicating strong performance over a longer timeframe.

Currently, BDH Industries has a market capitalization of 211.52 Crore. The company's 52-week high stands at 407.65, and the 52-week low is 162, showcasing the stock's volatility over the past year.

BDH Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.2627.11-40.02%18.31-11.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.771.9-7.12%1.76+0.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.220.18+27.42%0.13+71.55%
Total Operating Expense14.5223.47-38.16%16.49-11.98%
Operating Income1.743.64-52.07%1.82-4.43%
Net Income Before Taxes2.13.97-47.14%2.16-2.92%
Net Income1.572.96-47.1%1.62-2.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.725.15-47.18%2.81-3.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.57Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.26Cr

