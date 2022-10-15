Beating estimates, India's largest private bank clocks 20% higher profit

Driven by higher loan growth and a rise in income from other sources, HDFC bank, India's largest private bank on Saturday reported a 20% increase in the net profit for the quarter ending September 2022. The private bank clocked a net profit of Rs. 106.05 rupees, which was higher than the estimations of analysts who expected Rs. 105.97 billion as net profits, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

