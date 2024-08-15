Bedmutha Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 170.43% YOY

Bedmutha Industries Q1 Results Live : Bedmutha Industries Q1 Results Live: Bedmutha Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 26.42% & the profit increased by 170.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.72% and the profit increased by 48.87%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.09% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 15.11% year-on-year, reflecting the company's strategic investments and cost management initiatives.

The operating income was up by a remarkable 695.22% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 276.13% year-on-year, demonstrating significant improvement in operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹3.11, marking an increase of 170.43% year-on-year, which highlights the company's robust performance and its ability to generate shareholder value.

Bedmutha Industries has delivered a 4.98% return in the last week, faced a -21.61% return in the last 6 months, and achieved a 25.64% year-to-date return, showcasing a mixed yet overall positive performance in the stock market.

Currently, Bedmutha Industries has a market cap of ₹699.48 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹314.4 and a 52-week low of ₹66.9, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

Bedmutha Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 242.58 229.46 +5.72% 191.89 +26.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.01 4.59 +9.09% 4.35 +15.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.72 7.03 -32.89% 6.28 -24.82% Total Operating Expense 236.61 228.71 +3.46% 195.27 +21.17% Operating Income 5.96 0.75 +695.22% -3.38 +276.13% Net Income Before Taxes 10.04 6.75 +48.87% 3.71 +170.43% Net Income 10.04 6.75 +48.87% 3.71 +170.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.11 2.09 +48.8% 1.15 +170.43%