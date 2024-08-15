Bedmutha Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 170.43% YOY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Bedmutha Industries Q1 Results Live : Bedmutha Industries Q1 Results Live: Bedmutha Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 26.42% & the profit increased by 170.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.72% and the profit increased by 48.87%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.09% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 15.11% year-on-year, reflecting the company's strategic investments and cost management initiatives.

The operating income was up by a remarkable 695.22% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 276.13% year-on-year, demonstrating significant improvement in operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 3.11, marking an increase of 170.43% year-on-year, which highlights the company's robust performance and its ability to generate shareholder value.

Bedmutha Industries has delivered a 4.98% return in the last week, faced a -21.61% return in the last 6 months, and achieved a 25.64% year-to-date return, showcasing a mixed yet overall positive performance in the stock market.

Currently, Bedmutha Industries has a market cap of 699.48 Cr, with a 52-week high of 314.4 and a 52-week low of 66.9, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

Bedmutha Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue242.58229.46+5.72%191.89+26.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.014.59+9.09%4.35+15.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.727.03-32.89%6.28-24.82%
Total Operating Expense236.61228.71+3.46%195.27+21.17%
Operating Income5.960.75+695.22%-3.38+276.13%
Net Income Before Taxes10.046.75+48.87%3.71+170.43%
Net Income10.046.75+48.87%3.71+170.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.112.09+48.8%1.15+170.43%
FAQs
₹10.04Cr
₹242.58Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
