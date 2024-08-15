Bedmutha Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 170.43% YOY

Bedmutha Industries Q1 Results Live : Bedmutha Industries Q1 Results Live: Bedmutha Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 26.42% & the profit increased by 170.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.72% and the profit increased by 48.87%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.09% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 15.11% year-on-year, reflecting the company's strategic investments and cost management initiatives.
The operating income was up by a remarkable 695.22% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 276.13% year-on-year, demonstrating significant improvement in operational efficiency and profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹3.11, marking an increase of 170.43% year-on-year, which highlights the company's robust performance and its ability to generate shareholder value.
Bedmutha Industries has delivered a 4.98% return in the last week, faced a -21.61% return in the last 6 months, and achieved a 25.64% year-to-date return, showcasing a mixed yet overall positive performance in the stock market.
Currently, Bedmutha Industries has a market cap of ₹699.48 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹314.4 and a 52-week low of ₹66.9, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for growth.
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.04Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹242.58Cr
