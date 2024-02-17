Beekay Niryat Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 41.02% YOY

Beekay Niryat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 49.82% & the profit decreased by 41.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 69.81% and the profit decreased by 78.26%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.63% q-o-q & decreased by 26.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 205.16% q-o-q & decreased by 135.55% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.46 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.92% Y-o-Y.

Beekay Niryat Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.78 12.51 -69.81% 7.53 -49.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 -2.63% 0.02 -26.49% Total Operating Expense 3.9 12.39 -68.48% 7.16 -45.5% Operating Income -0.13 0.12 -205.16% 0.36 -135.55% Net Income Before Taxes 0.48 2.19 -78.26% 0.81 -41.01% Net Income 0.35 1.62 -78.26% 0.6 -41.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.46 2.11 -78.24% 0.78 -40.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.35Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3.78Cr

