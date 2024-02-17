Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Beekay Niryat Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 41.02% YOY

Beekay Niryat Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 41.02% YOY

Livemint

Beekay Niryat Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 49.82% YoY & profit decreased by 41.02% YoY

Beekay Niryat Q3 FY24 Results Live

Beekay Niryat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 49.82% & the profit decreased by 41.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 69.81% and the profit decreased by 78.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.63% q-o-q & decreased by 26.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 205.16% q-o-q & decreased by 135.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.46 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.92% Y-o-Y.

Beekay Niryat Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.7812.51-69.81%7.53-49.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-2.63%0.02-26.49%
Total Operating Expense3.912.39-68.48%7.16-45.5%
Operating Income-0.130.12-205.16%0.36-135.55%
Net Income Before Taxes0.482.19-78.26%0.81-41.01%
Net Income0.351.62-78.26%0.6-41.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.462.11-78.24%0.78-40.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.35Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.78Cr

