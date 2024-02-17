Beekay Niryat Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 41.02% YOY

Beekay Niryat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 49.82% & the profit decreased by 41.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 69.81% and the profit decreased by 78.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.63% q-o-q & decreased by 26.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 205.16% q-o-q & decreased by 135.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.46 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.92% Y-o-Y.
Beekay Niryat Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.78
|12.51
|-69.81%
|7.53
|-49.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|-2.63%
|0.02
|-26.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.9
|12.39
|-68.48%
|7.16
|-45.5%
|Operating Income
|-0.13
|0.12
|-205.16%
|0.36
|-135.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.48
|2.19
|-78.26%
|0.81
|-41.01%
|Net Income
|0.35
|1.62
|-78.26%
|0.6
|-41.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.46
|2.11
|-78.24%
|0.78
|-40.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.35Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.78Cr
