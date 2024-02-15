Beekay Steel Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 54.39% YoY

Beekay Steel Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.55% & the profit increased by 54.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 55.48% and the profit decreased by 60.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 49.43% q-o-q & increased by 4.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 49.55% q-o-q & increased by 41.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.92 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 54.32% Y-o-Y.
Beekay Steel Industries has delivered -4.5% return in the last 1 week, 8.3% return in the last 6 months, and -3.81% YTD return.
Currently, Beekay Steel Industries has a market cap of ₹1176.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹778 & ₹370 respectively.
Beekay Steel Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|230.16
|516.97
|-55.48%
|248.97
|-7.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.06
|17.91
|-49.43%
|8.67
|+4.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.92
|10.77
|-45.03%
|5.78
|+2.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|201.2
|459.57
|-56.22%
|228.46
|-11.93%
|Operating Income
|28.96
|57.4
|-49.55%
|20.51
|+41.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|34.73
|82.07
|-57.68%
|23
|+51.02%
|Net Income
|26.55
|67.1
|-60.44%
|17.19
|+54.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.92
|35.18
|-60.44%
|9.02
|+54.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹26.55Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹230.16Cr
