Beekay Steel Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 54.39% YoY

Beekay Steel Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.55% & the profit increased by 54.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 55.48% and the profit decreased by 60.44%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 49.43% q-o-q & increased by 4.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 49.55% q-o-q & increased by 41.2% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹13.92 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 54.32% Y-o-Y.

Beekay Steel Industries has delivered -4.5% return in the last 1 week, 8.3% return in the last 6 months, and -3.81% YTD return.

Currently, Beekay Steel Industries has a market cap of ₹1176.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹778 & ₹370 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beekay Steel Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 230.16 516.97 -55.48% 248.97 -7.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.06 17.91 -49.43% 8.67 +4.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.92 10.77 -45.03% 5.78 +2.41% Total Operating Expense 201.2 459.57 -56.22% 228.46 -11.93% Operating Income 28.96 57.4 -49.55% 20.51 +41.2% Net Income Before Taxes 34.73 82.07 -57.68% 23 +51.02% Net Income 26.55 67.1 -60.44% 17.19 +54.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.92 35.18 -60.44% 9.02 +54.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹26.55Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹230.16Cr

