Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Beekay Steel Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 54.39% YoY

Beekay Steel Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 54.39% YoY

Livemint

Beekay Steel Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.55% YoY & profit increased by 54.39% YoY

Beekay Steel Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Beekay Steel Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.55% & the profit increased by 54.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 55.48% and the profit decreased by 60.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 49.43% q-o-q & increased by 4.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 49.55% q-o-q & increased by 41.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.92 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 54.32% Y-o-Y.

Beekay Steel Industries has delivered -4.5% return in the last 1 week, 8.3% return in the last 6 months, and -3.81% YTD return.

Currently, Beekay Steel Industries has a market cap of 1176.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 778 & 370 respectively.

Beekay Steel Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue230.16516.97-55.48%248.97-7.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.0617.91-49.43%8.67+4.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.9210.77-45.03%5.78+2.41%
Total Operating Expense201.2459.57-56.22%228.46-11.93%
Operating Income28.9657.4-49.55%20.51+41.2%
Net Income Before Taxes34.7382.07-57.68%23+51.02%
Net Income26.5567.1-60.44%17.19+54.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.9235.18-60.44%9.02+54.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹26.55Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹230.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.