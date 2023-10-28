BEL Q2FY24 results: Net profit jumps 32.9% YoY, total income rises 3.55%
Q2 results today: The Goverbment of India-owned company has reproted a net profit of ₹812.3 crore in July to September 2023 quarter
Q2 results today: Beating the market edstimates, Governmetn of India (GoI)-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd has declared its second quarter results on Saturday. The board of directors of the aerospace and defence electronics company considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the company in its board meeting today.