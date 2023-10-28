BEL Q2FY24 results: Net profit jumps 32.9% YoY, total income rises 3.55%

Q2 results today: Beating the market edstimates, Governmetn of India (GoI)-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd has declared its second quarter results on Saturday. The board of directors of the aerospace and defence electronics company considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the company in its board meeting today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state-owned defence company reported standalone net profit of ₹812.34 crore during Q2FY24, logging year-on-year (YoY) jump 32.9 per cent against the net profit of the company in corresponding period in previous financial year. In Q2FY23, BEL's net profit was at ₹611.05 crore. In April to June 2023 quarter, net profit of the aerospace and defence electronics company was at ₹530.84 crore. So, the GoI-backed company has registered rise in net profit both sequentially and in YoY terms.

In April to June 2023 period, company's standalone net profit stood at ₹1,343.18 crore, logging 28.83 per cent rise against net profit of ₹1,042.54 crore in H-1FY2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Company's total income during July to September 2023 quarter has come at ₹4,163.83 crore, which stood at ₹4,020.84 crore in Q2FY23. So, total income of the company has grown 3.55 per cent YoY.

In first six months, company's total income stood at ₹7,816.33 crore, which is 7.17 per cent higher against its total income of ₹7,293.36 crore in H-1FY23.

EBIDTA or Depreciation and amortisation expense of the company has been reported at ₹1,004.3 crore in July to September 2023 quarter, which stood at ₹1012.7 crore in April to June 2023 quarter whereas in Q2FY23, it stood at ₹1041.9 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In second quarter of the current financial year, company's revenue has come at ₹3,993.3 crore, which is below market estimates as market was expecting tota revenue of the company to the tune of 4,600 crore.

