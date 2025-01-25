BEML Land Assets Q3 Results 2025:BEML Land Assets declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss decreased by 21.43% YoY. Loss at ₹0.44 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% while the loss decreased by 42.86%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 20% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 77.42% q-o-q & increased by 72.55% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-0.11 for Q3, which increased by 15.38% Y-o-Y.
BEML Land Assets has delivered -0.24% return in the last 1 week, -29.85% return in last 6 months and -4.19% YTD return.
Currently, BEML Land Assets has a market cap of ₹930.46 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹377.45 & ₹200.1 respectively.
BEML Land Assets Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.12
|0.12
|-0%
|0.1
|+20%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.14
|0.62
|-77.42%
|0.51
|-72.55%
|Operating Income
|-0.14
|-0.62
|+77.42%
|-0.51
|+72.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.44
|-0.77
|+42.86%
|-0.56
|+21.43%
|Net Income
|-0.44
|-0.77
|+42.86%
|-0.56
|+21.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.11
|-0.18
|+38.89%
|-0.13
|+15.38%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.