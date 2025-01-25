BEML Land Assets Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 21.43% YOY, loss at ₹0.44 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

BEML Land Assets Q3 Results 2025:BEML Land Assets declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss decreased by 21.43% YoY. Loss at ₹0.44 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% while the loss decreased by 42.86%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 20% Y-o-Y.

BEML Land Assets Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 77.42% q-o-q & increased by 72.55% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-0.11 for Q3, which increased by 15.38% Y-o-Y.

BEML Land Assets has delivered -0.24% return in the last 1 week, -29.85% return in last 6 months and -4.19% YTD return.

Currently, BEML Land Assets has a market cap of ₹930.46 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹377.45 & ₹200.1 respectively.

BEML Land Assets Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.12 0.12 -0% 0.1 +20% Total Operating Expense 0.14 0.62 -77.42% 0.51 -72.55% Operating Income -0.14 -0.62 +77.42% -0.51 +72.55% Net Income Before Taxes -0.44 -0.77 +42.86% -0.56 +21.43% Net Income -0.44 -0.77 +42.86% -0.56 +21.43% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.11 -0.18 +38.89% -0.13 +15.38%

