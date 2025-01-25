BEML Land Assets Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 21.43% YOY, loss at ₹0.44 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

BEML Land Assets Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 21.43% YoY, loss at 0.44 crore and revenue at 0 crore

Livemint
Published25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Advertisement
BEML Land Assets Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

BEML Land Assets Q3 Results 2025:BEML Land Assets declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss decreased by 21.43% YoY. Loss at 0.44 crore and revenue at 0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% while the loss decreased by 42.86%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 20% Y-o-Y.

BEML Land Assets Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 77.42% q-o-q & increased by 72.55% Y-o-Y. The EPS is -0.11 for Q3, which increased by 15.38% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

BEML Land Assets has delivered -0.24% return in the last 1 week, -29.85% return in last 6 months and -4.19% YTD return.

Currently, BEML Land Assets has a market cap of 930.46 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 377.45 & 200.1 respectively.

BEML Land Assets Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.120.12-0%0.1+20%
Total Operating Expense0.140.62-77.42%0.51-72.55%
Operating Income-0.14-0.62+77.42%-0.51+72.55%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.44-0.77+42.86%-0.56+21.43%
Net Income-0.44-0.77+42.86%-0.56+21.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.11-0.18+38.89%-0.13+15.38%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBEML Land Assets Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 21.43% YOY, loss at ₹0.44 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.44Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts