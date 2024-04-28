BEML Land Assets Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 146.26% YOY

BEML Land Assets Q4 Results Live : BEML Land Assets announced their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024, revealing that the topline decreased by 0% while the loss increased by 146.26% YoY.
Quarterly comparison shows a 0% decline in revenue and a 19.01% increase in loss.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.93% increase quarter-on-quarter and an 11.83% decrease year-on-year.
The operating income witnessed a significant 55.65% rise quarter-on-quarter and an 8.88% increase year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-0.89, reflecting a 1171.43% decrease year-on-year.
BEML Land Assets has shown returns of 7.61% in the last week, 69.32% in the last 6 months, and 26.05% year-to-date.
Currently, BEML Land Assets holds a market cap of ₹1095.04 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹377.45 & ₹136 respectively.
BEML Land Assets Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.11
|0.1
|+1.93%
|0.12
|-11.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.23
|0.51
|-55.65%
|0.25
|-8.88%
|Operating Income
|-0.23
|-0.51
|+55.65%
|-0.25
|+8.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.66
|-0.56
|-19.01%
|-0.27
|-146.26%
|Net Income
|-0.66
|-0.56
|-19.01%
|-0.27
|-146.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.89
|-0.13
|-584.62%
|-0.07
|-1171.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.66Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
