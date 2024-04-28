BEML Land Assets Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 146.26% YOY

BEML Land Assets Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 146.26% YoY

BEML Land Assets Q4 Results Live : BEML Land Assets announced their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024, revealing that the topline decreased by 0% while the loss increased by 146.26% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparison shows a 0% decline in revenue and a 19.01% increase in loss.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.93% increase quarter-on-quarter and an 11.83% decrease year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income witnessed a significant 55.65% rise quarter-on-quarter and an 8.88% increase year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-0.89, reflecting a 1171.43% decrease year-on-year.

BEML Land Assets has shown returns of 7.61% in the last week, 69.32% in the last 6 months, and 26.05% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, BEML Land Assets holds a market cap of ₹1095.04 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹377.45 & ₹136 respectively.

BEML Land Assets Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.11 0.1 +1.93% 0.12 -11.83% Total Operating Expense 0.23 0.51 -55.65% 0.25 -8.88% Operating Income -0.23 -0.51 +55.65% -0.25 +8.88% Net Income Before Taxes -0.66 -0.56 -19.01% -0.27 -146.26% Net Income -0.66 -0.56 -19.01% -0.27 -146.26% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.89 -0.13 -584.62% -0.07 -1171.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.66Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

