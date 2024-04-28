Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BEML Land Assets Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 146.26% YOY

BEML Land Assets Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 146.26% YOY

Livemint

BEML Land Assets Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 146.26% YoY

BEML Land Assets Q4 Results Live

BEML Land Assets Q4 Results Live : BEML Land Assets announced their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024, revealing that the topline decreased by 0% while the loss increased by 146.26% YoY.

Quarterly comparison shows a 0% decline in revenue and a 19.01% increase in loss.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.93% increase quarter-on-quarter and an 11.83% decrease year-on-year.

The operating income witnessed a significant 55.65% rise quarter-on-quarter and an 8.88% increase year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stands at -0.89, reflecting a 1171.43% decrease year-on-year.

BEML Land Assets has shown returns of 7.61% in the last week, 69.32% in the last 6 months, and 26.05% year-to-date.

Currently, BEML Land Assets holds a market cap of 1095.04 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 377.45 & 136 respectively.

BEML Land Assets Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.110.1+1.93%0.12-11.83%
Total Operating Expense0.230.51-55.65%0.25-8.88%
Operating Income-0.23-0.51+55.65%-0.25+8.88%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.66-0.56-19.01%-0.27-146.26%
Net Income-0.66-0.56-19.01%-0.27-146.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.89-0.13-584.62%-0.07-1171.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.66Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

