Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BEML Q1 Results: Net loss narrows to 74.6 crore on lower expenses

BEML Q1 Results: Net loss narrows to 74.6 crore on lower expenses

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:44 PM IST Reuters

  • Contributing to the narrower loss was a 13.2% fall in total expenses, thanks to a 30.5% dip in the cost of materials consumed.

BEML reported a net loss of 74.6 crore

India's BEML Ltd reported a narrower first-quarter loss on Friday, supported by a dip in input costs and as government spending for infrastructure increased.

The state-owned heavy equipment maker said its consolidated loss narrowed to 74.6 crore in the three months ended June 30, from 82.3 crore a year earlier.

The Indian government's push for higher capital expenditure in its last full budget announced in February 2023 benefited companies in the infrastructure and allied space.

The push, which included segments such as defence and transport, came ahead of a parliamentary election due in 2024.

Also contributing to the narrower loss was a 13.2% fall in total expenses, thanks to a 30.5% dip in the cost of materials consumed.

Its consolidated revenue from operations, however, fell 14% to 577 crore, hurt by a slowdown in the realisation of projects.

Shares of BEML fell as much as 2.5% on Friday after the results. They had risen 29% in the April-June quarter.

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 06:44 PM IST
