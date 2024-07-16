Benares Hotels Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.07% YOY

Benares Hotels Q1 Results Live : Benares Hotels announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, revealing a 9.67% decrease in revenue but a 2.07% increase in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparisons showed a significant decline with revenue down by 35.35% and profit by 44.52% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 23.18% decrease quarter-over-quarter but a 1.58% increase year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 48.93% sequentially and 7.1% year-over-year.
The Q1 EPS stood at ₹49.48, reflecting a 2.08% increase from the previous year.
Benares Hotels reported negative returns in various time frames - -1.58% in the last week, -9.61% in the last 6 months, and -4.07% year-to-date.
The market cap of Benares Hotels currently stands at ₹1117.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹10051 & ₹4439 respectively.
Benares Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23
|35.58
|-35.35%
|25.47
|-9.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.36
|6.98
|-23.18%
|5.28
|+1.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.49
|1.45
|+3.13%
|1.49
|+0.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.65
|21.18
|-26.11%
|17.55
|-10.84%
|Operating Income
|7.35
|14.4
|-48.93%
|7.91
|-7.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.61
|15.37
|-43.99%
|8.47
|+1.65%
|Net Income
|6.43
|11.59
|-44.52%
|6.3
|+2.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|49.48
|89.18
|-44.52%
|48.47
|+2.08%