Benares Hotels Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.07% YOY

First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Benares Hotels Q1 Results Live : Benares Hotels announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, revealing a 9.67% decrease in revenue but a 2.07% increase in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparisons showed a significant decline with revenue down by 35.35% and profit by 44.52% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 23.18% decrease quarter-over-quarter but a 1.58% increase year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 48.93% sequentially and 7.1% year-over-year.

The Q1 EPS stood at 49.48, reflecting a 2.08% increase from the previous year.

Benares Hotels reported negative returns in various time frames - -1.58% in the last week, -9.61% in the last 6 months, and -4.07% year-to-date.

The market cap of Benares Hotels currently stands at 1117.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 10051 & 4439 respectively.

Benares Hotels Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2335.58-35.35%25.47-9.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.366.98-23.18%5.28+1.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.491.45+3.13%1.49+0.55%
Total Operating Expense15.6521.18-26.11%17.55-10.84%
Operating Income7.3514.4-48.93%7.91-7.1%
Net Income Before Taxes8.6115.37-43.99%8.47+1.65%
Net Income6.4311.59-44.52%6.3+2.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS49.4889.18-44.52%48.47+2.08%
FAQs
