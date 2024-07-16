Benares Hotels Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.07% YOY

Benares Hotels Q1 Results Live : Benares Hotels announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, revealing a 9.67% decrease in revenue but a 2.07% increase in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparisons showed a significant decline with revenue down by 35.35% and profit by 44.52% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 23.18% decrease quarter-over-quarter but a 1.58% increase year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 48.93% sequentially and 7.1% year-over-year.

The Q1 EPS stood at ₹49.48, reflecting a 2.08% increase from the previous year.

Benares Hotels reported negative returns in various time frames - -1.58% in the last week, -9.61% in the last 6 months, and -4.07% year-to-date.

The market cap of Benares Hotels currently stands at ₹1117.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹10051 & ₹4439 respectively.

Benares Hotels Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23 35.58 -35.35% 25.47 -9.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.36 6.98 -23.18% 5.28 +1.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.49 1.45 +3.13% 1.49 +0.55% Total Operating Expense 15.65 21.18 -26.11% 17.55 -10.84% Operating Income 7.35 14.4 -48.93% 7.91 -7.1% Net Income Before Taxes 8.61 15.37 -43.99% 8.47 +1.65% Net Income 6.43 11.59 -44.52% 6.3 +2.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 49.48 89.18 -44.52% 48.47 +2.08%