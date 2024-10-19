Benares Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.25% YOY

Benares Hotels Q2 Results Live : Benares Hotels has declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. While the company experienced a revenue decrease of 5.52% year-over-year, it reported a profit increase of 5.25% for the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Benares Hotels showed positive growth, with revenue rising by 6.39% and profit up by 11.98%. This quarter's performance highlights the company's ability to adapt and improve its profitability despite the decline in revenue.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.26% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 1.07% year-over-year. This increase in expenses might have contributed to the challenges faced in maintaining revenue levels.
Operating income for Benares Hotels was up by 16.1% compared to the previous quarter but saw a slight decrease of 0.15% year-over-year. This indicates a strong rebound from the previous quarter, although the annual performance remains relatively flat.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹55.41, reflecting an increase of 5.26% year-over-year. This uptick in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders, as it suggests improved profitability on a per-share basis.
In terms of market performance, Benares Hotels has delivered a return of 10.78% in the last week, 3.35% over the past six months, and a modest 2.06% year-to-date return. This performance indicates a steady interest in the stock despite the challenges faced this quarter.
Currently, Benares Hotels holds a market capitalization of ₹1188.96 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹10051 and a low of ₹6017.25. These figures suggest that the stock has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year.
Benares Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|24.47
|23
|+6.39%
|25.9
|-5.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.54
|5.36
|+3.26%
|5.48
|+1.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.53
|1.49
|+2.33%
|1.48
|+3.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.94
|15.65
|+1.82%
|17.35
|-8.17%
|Operating Income
|8.54
|7.35
|+16.1%
|8.55
|-0.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.68
|8.61
|+12.51%
|9.13
|+6.07%
|Net Income
|7.2
|6.43
|+11.98%
|6.84
|+5.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|55.41
|49.48
|+11.98%
|52.64
|+5.26%
