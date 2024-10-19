Benares Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.25% YOY

Benares Hotels Q2 Results Live : Benares Hotels has declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. While the company experienced a revenue decrease of 5.52% year-over-year, it reported a profit increase of 5.25% for the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Benares Hotels showed positive growth, with revenue rising by 6.39% and profit up by 11.98%. This quarter's performance highlights the company's ability to adapt and improve its profitability despite the decline in revenue.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.26% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 1.07% year-over-year. This increase in expenses might have contributed to the challenges faced in maintaining revenue levels.

Operating income for Benares Hotels was up by 16.1% compared to the previous quarter but saw a slight decrease of 0.15% year-over-year. This indicates a strong rebound from the previous quarter, although the annual performance remains relatively flat.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹55.41, reflecting an increase of 5.26% year-over-year. This uptick in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders, as it suggests improved profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of market performance, Benares Hotels has delivered a return of 10.78% in the last week, 3.35% over the past six months, and a modest 2.06% year-to-date return. This performance indicates a steady interest in the stock despite the challenges faced this quarter.

Currently, Benares Hotels holds a market capitalization of ₹1188.96 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹10051 and a low of ₹6017.25. These figures suggest that the stock has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year.

Benares Hotels Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 24.47 23 +6.39% 25.9 -5.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.54 5.36 +3.26% 5.48 +1.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.53 1.49 +2.33% 1.48 +3.58% Total Operating Expense 15.94 15.65 +1.82% 17.35 -8.17% Operating Income 8.54 7.35 +16.1% 8.55 -0.15% Net Income Before Taxes 9.68 8.61 +12.51% 9.13 +6.07% Net Income 7.2 6.43 +11.98% 6.84 +5.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 55.41 49.48 +11.98% 52.64 +5.26%