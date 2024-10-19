Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Benares Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.25% YOY

Benares Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.25% YOY

Benares Hotels Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 5.52% YoY & profit increased by 5.25% YoY.

Benares Hotels Q2 Results Live : Benares Hotels has declared its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. While the company experienced a revenue decrease of 5.52% year-over-year, it reported a profit increase of 5.25% for the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Benares Hotels showed positive growth, with revenue rising by 6.39% and profit up by 11.98%. This quarter's performance highlights the company's ability to adapt and improve its profitability despite the decline in revenue.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.26% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 1.07% year-over-year. This increase in expenses might have contributed to the challenges faced in maintaining revenue levels.

Operating income for Benares Hotels was up by 16.1% compared to the previous quarter but saw a slight decrease of 0.15% year-over-year. This indicates a strong rebound from the previous quarter, although the annual performance remains relatively flat.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 55.41, reflecting an increase of 5.26% year-over-year. This uptick in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders, as it suggests improved profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of market performance, Benares Hotels has delivered a return of 10.78% in the last week, 3.35% over the past six months, and a modest 2.06% year-to-date return. This performance indicates a steady interest in the stock despite the challenges faced this quarter.

Currently, Benares Hotels holds a market capitalization of 1188.96 Cr, with a 52-week high of 10051 and a low of 6017.25. These figures suggest that the stock has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year.

Benares Hotels Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue24.4723+6.39%25.9-5.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.545.36+3.26%5.48+1.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.531.49+2.33%1.48+3.58%
Total Operating Expense15.9415.65+1.82%17.35-8.17%
Operating Income8.547.35+16.1%8.55-0.15%
Net Income Before Taxes9.688.61+12.51%9.13+6.07%
Net Income7.26.43+11.98%6.84+5.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS55.4149.48+11.98%52.64+5.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.2Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹24.47Cr

