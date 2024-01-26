Benares Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.43% YoY

Benares Hotels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 18.92% & the profit increased by 36.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.75% and the profit increased by 65.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.98% q-o-q & increased by 19.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 68.03% q-o-q & increased by 32.46% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹86.96 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 36.43% Y-o-Y.

Benares Hotels has delivered 8.79% return in the last 1 week, 91.97% return in the last 6 months, and 9.47% YTD return.

Currently, Benares Hotels has a market cap of ₹1275.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹9965 & ₹2911 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benares Hotels Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 33.61 25.9 +29.75% 28.26 +18.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.41 5.48 +16.98% 5.36 +19.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.49 1.48 +1.16% 1.49 +0.33% Total Operating Expense 19.25 17.35 +10.89% 17.42 +10.5% Operating Income 14.36 8.55 +68.03% 10.84 +32.46% Net Income Before Taxes 15.13 9.13 +65.71% 11.08 +36.53% Net Income 11.3 6.84 +65.19% 8.29 +36.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 86.96 52.64 +65.2% 63.74 +36.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11.3Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹33.61Cr

