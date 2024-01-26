Benares Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.43% YoY

Benares Hotels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 18.92% & the profit increased by 36.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.75% and the profit increased by 65.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.98% q-o-q & increased by 19.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 68.03% q-o-q & increased by 32.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹86.96 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 36.43% Y-o-Y.
Benares Hotels has delivered 8.79% return in the last 1 week, 91.97% return in the last 6 months, and 9.47% YTD return.
Currently, Benares Hotels has a market cap of ₹1275.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹9965 & ₹2911 respectively.
Benares Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|33.61
|25.9
|+29.75%
|28.26
|+18.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.41
|5.48
|+16.98%
|5.36
|+19.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.49
|1.48
|+1.16%
|1.49
|+0.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.25
|17.35
|+10.89%
|17.42
|+10.5%
|Operating Income
|14.36
|8.55
|+68.03%
|10.84
|+32.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.13
|9.13
|+65.71%
|11.08
|+36.53%
|Net Income
|11.3
|6.84
|+65.19%
|8.29
|+36.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|86.96
|52.64
|+65.2%
|63.74
|+36.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11.3Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹33.61Cr
