Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Benares Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.43% YoY

Benares Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.43% YoY

Livemint

Benares Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 18.92% YoY & Profit Increased by 36.43% YoY

Benares Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live

Benares Hotels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 18.92% & the profit increased by 36.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.75% and the profit increased by 65.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.98% q-o-q & increased by 19.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 68.03% q-o-q & increased by 32.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 86.96 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 36.43% Y-o-Y.

Benares Hotels has delivered 8.79% return in the last 1 week, 91.97% return in the last 6 months, and 9.47% YTD return.

Currently, Benares Hotels has a market cap of 1275.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 9965 & 2911 respectively.

Benares Hotels Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33.6125.9+29.75%28.26+18.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.415.48+16.98%5.36+19.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.491.48+1.16%1.49+0.33%
Total Operating Expense19.2517.35+10.89%17.42+10.5%
Operating Income14.368.55+68.03%10.84+32.46%
Net Income Before Taxes15.139.13+65.71%11.08+36.53%
Net Income11.36.84+65.19%8.29+36.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS86.9652.64+65.2%63.74+36.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.3Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹33.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.