Bengal & Assam Company Q3 Results 2025:Bengal & Assam Company declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 87.14% & the profit decreased by 95.52% YoY, with profit standing at ₹132.81 crore and revenue at ₹485.55 crore.

Despite the significant year-over-year decline, the company reported a slight growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 1.7% and profit up by 3.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.06% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by an impressive 81% year-over-year, indicating a tighter control on costs.

Bengal & Assam Company Q3 Results

The operating income showed a remarkable rise of 116.4% quarter-on-quarter but still reflected a staggering decrease of 98.19% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹108.08, a decrease of 67.67% compared to the previous year.

Bengal & Assam Company has delivered a return of -4.93% in the last week, -16.47% over the last six months, and -14.09% year-to-date.

Currently, the Bengal & Assam Company has a market cap of ₹8969.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹11498.9 and a low of ₹7578.

Bengal & Assam Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 485.55 477.42 +1.7% 3775.08 -87.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 72.58 74.11 -2.06% 381.99 -81% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.92 17.14 -1.28% 113.78 -85.13% Total Operating Expense 425.25 449.56 -5.41% 442.62 -3.92% Operating Income 60.31 27.87 +116.4% 3332.46 -98.19% Net Income Before Taxes 163.21 158.84 +2.75% 3430.74 -95.24% Net Income 132.81 127.98 +3.77% 2961.98 -95.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 108.08 113.29 -4.6% 334.32 -67.67%