Bengal & Assam Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 95.52% YOY, profit at ₹132.81 crore and revenue at ₹485.55 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Bengal & Assam Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Bengal & Assam Company Q3 Results 2025:Bengal & Assam Company declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 87.14% & the profit decreased by 95.52% YoY, with profit standing at 132.81 crore and revenue at 485.55 crore.

Despite the significant year-over-year decline, the company reported a slight growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 1.7% and profit up by 3.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.06% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by an impressive 81% year-over-year, indicating a tighter control on costs.

Bengal & Assam Company Q3 Results

The operating income showed a remarkable rise of 116.4% quarter-on-quarter but still reflected a staggering decrease of 98.19% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 108.08, a decrease of 67.67% compared to the previous year.

Bengal & Assam Company has delivered a return of -4.93% in the last week, -16.47% over the last six months, and -14.09% year-to-date.

Currently, the Bengal & Assam Company has a market cap of 8969.34 crore, with a 52-week high of 11498.9 and a low of 7578.

Bengal & Assam Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue485.55477.42+1.7%3775.08-87.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total72.5874.11-2.06%381.99-81%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.9217.14-1.28%113.78-85.13%
Total Operating Expense425.25449.56-5.41%442.62-3.92%
Operating Income60.3127.87+116.4%3332.46-98.19%
Net Income Before Taxes163.21158.84+2.75%3430.74-95.24%
Net Income132.81127.98+3.77%2961.98-95.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS108.08113.29-4.6%334.32-67.67%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹132.81Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹485.55Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:26 AM IST
