Bengal & Assam Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 95.52% YOY, profit at ₹132.81 crore and revenue at ₹485.55 crore

Bengal & Assam Company Q3 Results 2025:Bengal & Assam Company declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 87.14% & the profit decreased by 95.52% YoY, with profit standing at ₹132.81 crore and revenue at ₹485.55 crore.
Despite the significant year-over-year decline, the company reported a slight growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 1.7% and profit up by 3.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.06% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by an impressive 81% year-over-year, indicating a tighter control on costs.
The operating income showed a remarkable rise of 116.4% quarter-on-quarter but still reflected a staggering decrease of 98.19% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹108.08, a decrease of 67.67% compared to the previous year.
Bengal & Assam Company has delivered a return of -4.93% in the last week, -16.47% over the last six months, and -14.09% year-to-date.
Currently, the Bengal & Assam Company has a market cap of ₹8969.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹11498.9 and a low of ₹7578.
Bengal & Assam Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|485.55
|477.42
|+1.7%
|3775.08
|-87.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|72.58
|74.11
|-2.06%
|381.99
|-81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.92
|17.14
|-1.28%
|113.78
|-85.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|425.25
|449.56
|-5.41%
|442.62
|-3.92%
|Operating Income
|60.31
|27.87
|+116.4%
|3332.46
|-98.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|163.21
|158.84
|+2.75%
|3430.74
|-95.24%
|Net Income
|132.81
|127.98
|+3.77%
|2961.98
|-95.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|108.08
|113.29
|-4.6%
|334.32
|-67.67%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹132.81Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹485.55Cr