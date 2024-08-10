Berger Paints India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.22% YoY

Berger Paints India Q1 Results Live : Berger Paints India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue by 2.03%, while the profit saw a slight decrease of 0.22% YoY. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue grew by an impressive 22.65%, and the profit surged by 59.19%.
The company’s selling, general & administrative expenses (SG&A) rose by 10.22% QoQ and increased by 15.17% YoY, impacting the overall profitability.
Despite the increase in expenses, Berger Paints India reported a significant rise in operating income, which was up by 64.85% QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income saw a decrease of 9.06%.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.03, reflecting a decrease of 0.38% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, Berger Paints India has delivered a return of -6.3% in the last week, -5.62% over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -14.31%.
As of now, Berger Paints India has a market capitalization of ₹60405.73 crore. The stock’s 52-week high and low are ₹679.75 and ₹439, respectively.
Analyst sentiment towards Berger Paints India appears to be cautious. As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 have given a Sell rating, 4 have given a Hold rating, 2 have given a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Aug, 2024, is to Sell.
Berger Paints India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3091.01
|2520.28
|+22.65%
|3029.51
|+2.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|192.22
|174.39
|+10.22%
|166.9
|+15.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|87.21
|86.89
|+0.37%
|78.21
|+11.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|2655.81
|2256.29
|+17.71%
|2550.97
|+4.11%
|Operating Income
|435.2
|263.99
|+64.85%
|478.54
|-9.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|465.98
|294.05
|+58.47%
|476.18
|-2.14%
|Net Income
|353.56
|222.1
|+59.19%
|354.35
|-0.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.03
|1.9
|+59.47%
|3.04
|-0.38%
