Berger Paints India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.22% YoY

Published10 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Berger Paints India Q1 Results Live : Berger Paints India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue by 2.03%, while the profit saw a slight decrease of 0.22% YoY. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue grew by an impressive 22.65%, and the profit surged by 59.19%.

The company’s selling, general & administrative expenses (SG&A) rose by 10.22% QoQ and increased by 15.17% YoY, impacting the overall profitability.

Despite the increase in expenses, Berger Paints India reported a significant rise in operating income, which was up by 64.85% QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income saw a decrease of 9.06%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.03, reflecting a decrease of 0.38% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Berger Paints India has delivered a return of -6.3% in the last week, -5.62% over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -14.31%.

As of now, Berger Paints India has a market capitalization of 60405.73 crore. The stock’s 52-week high and low are 679.75 and 439, respectively.

Analyst sentiment towards Berger Paints India appears to be cautious. As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 have given a Sell rating, 4 have given a Hold rating, 2 have given a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Aug, 2024, is to Sell.

Berger Paints India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3091.012520.28+22.65%3029.51+2.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total192.22174.39+10.22%166.9+15.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization87.2186.89+0.37%78.21+11.51%
Total Operating Expense2655.812256.29+17.71%2550.97+4.11%
Operating Income435.2263.99+64.85%478.54-9.06%
Net Income Before Taxes465.98294.05+58.47%476.18-2.14%
Net Income353.56222.1+59.19%354.35-0.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.031.9+59.47%3.04-0.38%
FAQs
₹353.56Cr
₹3091.01Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
