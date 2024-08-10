Berger Paints India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.22% YoY

Berger Paints India Q1 Results Live : Berger Paints India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue by 2.03%, while the profit saw a slight decrease of 0.22% YoY. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue grew by an impressive 22.65%, and the profit surged by 59.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s selling, general & administrative expenses (SG&A) rose by 10.22% QoQ and increased by 15.17% YoY, impacting the overall profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Despite the increase in expenses, Berger Paints India reported a significant rise in operating income, which was up by 64.85% QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income saw a decrease of 9.06%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.03, reflecting a decrease of 0.38% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Berger Paints India has delivered a return of -6.3% in the last week, -5.62% over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -14.31%.

As of now, Berger Paints India has a market capitalization of ₹60405.73 crore. The stock’s 52-week high and low are ₹679.75 and ₹439, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analyst sentiment towards Berger Paints India appears to be cautious. As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 have given a Sell rating, 4 have given a Hold rating, 2 have given a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Aug, 2024, is to Sell.

Berger Paints India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3091.01 2520.28 +22.65% 3029.51 +2.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 192.22 174.39 +10.22% 166.9 +15.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 87.21 86.89 +0.37% 78.21 +11.51% Total Operating Expense 2655.81 2256.29 +17.71% 2550.97 +4.11% Operating Income 435.2 263.99 +64.85% 478.54 -9.06% Net Income Before Taxes 465.98 294.05 +58.47% 476.18 -2.14% Net Income 353.56 222.1 +59.19% 354.35 -0.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.03 1.9 +59.47% 3.04 -0.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹353.56Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3091.01Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}