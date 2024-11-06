Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.54% YOY

Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.26% YoY & profit decreased by 7.54% YoY.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live
Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live

Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live : Berger Paints India declared its Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 0.26% year-over-year. However, the company's profit has seen a significant decrease of 7.54% compared to the same period last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Berger Paints experienced a decline in revenue by 10.24% and a notable drop in profit by 23.73%. This decline raises concerns about the company's short-term performance and market positioning.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose sharply, with a quarter-over-quarter increase of 15.04% and a year-over-year rise of 16.24%. This increase in expenses has contributed to the overall dip in profitability.

Moreover, the operating income of Berger Paints decreased by 20.68% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and by 11.66% year-over-year, indicating challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.31, which marks a decline of 7.6% year-over-year, further indicating the financial struggles faced by the company during this period.

The stock has performed poorly, delivering a -5.88% return in the last week, a modest 0.1% return over the past six months, and a substantial -15.09% year-to-date return. These figures reflect investor concerns over the company's financial health.

As of 06 Nov, 2024, Berger Paints India has a market capitalization of 59,851.97 Cr, with a 52-week high of 629.5 and a low of 439. This volatility in stock price highlights the challenges the company faces in the current market environment.

Out of 19 analysts covering Berger Paints, the sentiment is predominantly negative, with 4 analysts issuing Strong Sell ratings, 8 recommending Sell, 3 suggesting Hold, 3 advising Buy, and only 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 06 Nov, 2024, is to Sell.

Berger Paints India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2774.613091.01-10.24%2767.3+0.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total221.13192.22+15.04%190.24+16.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization88.9887.21+2.03%82.87+7.37%
Total Operating Expense2429.412655.81-8.52%2376.52+2.23%
Operating Income345.2435.2-20.68%390.78-11.66%
Net Income Before Taxes358.15465.98-23.14%388.81-7.89%
Net Income269.66353.56-23.73%291.64-7.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.313.03-23.76%2.5-7.6%
FAQs
₹269.66Cr
₹2774.61Cr
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBerger Paints India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.54% YOY

