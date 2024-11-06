Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.54% YOY

Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.54% YOY

Livemint

Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.26% YoY & profit decreased by 7.54% YoY.

Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live

Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live : Berger Paints India declared its Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 0.26% year-over-year. However, the company's profit has seen a significant decrease of 7.54% compared to the same period last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Berger Paints experienced a decline in revenue by 10.24% and a notable drop in profit by 23.73%. This decline raises concerns about the company's short-term performance and market positioning.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose sharply, with a quarter-over-quarter increase of 15.04% and a year-over-year rise of 16.24%. This increase in expenses has contributed to the overall dip in profitability.

Moreover, the operating income of Berger Paints decreased by 20.68% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and by 11.66% year-over-year, indicating challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.31, which marks a decline of 7.6% year-over-year, further indicating the financial struggles faced by the company during this period.

The stock has performed poorly, delivering a -5.88% return in the last week, a modest 0.1% return over the past six months, and a substantial -15.09% year-to-date return. These figures reflect investor concerns over the company's financial health.

As of 06 Nov, 2024, Berger Paints India has a market capitalization of 59,851.97 Cr, with a 52-week high of 629.5 and a low of 439. This volatility in stock price highlights the challenges the company faces in the current market environment.

Out of 19 analysts covering Berger Paints, the sentiment is predominantly negative, with 4 analysts issuing Strong Sell ratings, 8 recommending Sell, 3 suggesting Hold, 3 advising Buy, and only 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 06 Nov, 2024, is to Sell.

Berger Paints India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2774.613091.01-10.24%2767.3+0.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total221.13192.22+15.04%190.24+16.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization88.9887.21+2.03%82.87+7.37%
Total Operating Expense2429.412655.81-8.52%2376.52+2.23%
Operating Income345.2435.2-20.68%390.78-11.66%
Net Income Before Taxes358.15465.98-23.14%388.81-7.89%
Net Income269.66353.56-23.73%291.64-7.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.313.03-23.76%2.5-7.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹269.66Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2774.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.