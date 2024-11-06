Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.54% YOY

Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live : Berger Paints India declared its Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 0.26% year-over-year. However, the company's profit has seen a significant decrease of 7.54% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast to the previous quarter, Berger Paints experienced a decline in revenue by 10.24% and a notable drop in profit by 23.73%. This decline raises concerns about the company's short-term performance and market positioning.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose sharply, with a quarter-over-quarter increase of 15.04% and a year-over-year rise of 16.24%. This increase in expenses has contributed to the overall dip in profitability.

Moreover, the operating income of Berger Paints decreased by 20.68% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and by 11.66% year-over-year, indicating challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.31, which marks a decline of 7.6% year-over-year, further indicating the financial struggles faced by the company during this period.

The stock has performed poorly, delivering a -5.88% return in the last week, a modest 0.1% return over the past six months, and a substantial -15.09% year-to-date return. These figures reflect investor concerns over the company's financial health.

As of 06 Nov, 2024, Berger Paints India has a market capitalization of ₹59,851.97 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹629.5 and a low of ₹439. This volatility in stock price highlights the challenges the company faces in the current market environment.

Out of 19 analysts covering Berger Paints, the sentiment is predominantly negative, with 4 analysts issuing Strong Sell ratings, 8 recommending Sell, 3 suggesting Hold, 3 advising Buy, and only 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 06 Nov, 2024, is to Sell.

Berger Paints India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2774.61 3091.01 -10.24% 2767.3 +0.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 221.13 192.22 +15.04% 190.24 +16.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 88.98 87.21 +2.03% 82.87 +7.37% Total Operating Expense 2429.41 2655.81 -8.52% 2376.52 +2.23% Operating Income 345.2 435.2 -20.68% 390.78 -11.66% Net Income Before Taxes 358.15 465.98 -23.14% 388.81 -7.89% Net Income 269.66 353.56 -23.73% 291.64 -7.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.31 3.03 -23.76% 2.5 -7.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹269.66Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2774.61Cr

