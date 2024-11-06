Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.54% YOY

Berger Paints India Q2 Results Live : Berger Paints India declared its Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 0.26% year-over-year. However, the company's profit has seen a significant decrease of 7.54% compared to the same period last year.
In contrast to the previous quarter, Berger Paints experienced a decline in revenue by 10.24% and a notable drop in profit by 23.73%. This decline raises concerns about the company's short-term performance and market positioning.
The company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose sharply, with a quarter-over-quarter increase of 15.04% and a year-over-year rise of 16.24%. This increase in expenses has contributed to the overall dip in profitability.
Moreover, the operating income of Berger Paints decreased by 20.68% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and by 11.66% year-over-year, indicating challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.31, which marks a decline of 7.6% year-over-year, further indicating the financial struggles faced by the company during this period.
The stock has performed poorly, delivering a -5.88% return in the last week, a modest 0.1% return over the past six months, and a substantial -15.09% year-to-date return. These figures reflect investor concerns over the company's financial health.
As of 06 Nov, 2024, Berger Paints India has a market capitalization of ₹59,851.97 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹629.5 and a low of ₹439. This volatility in stock price highlights the challenges the company faces in the current market environment.
Out of 19 analysts covering Berger Paints, the sentiment is predominantly negative, with 4 analysts issuing Strong Sell ratings, 8 recommending Sell, 3 suggesting Hold, 3 advising Buy, and only 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 06 Nov, 2024, is to Sell.
Berger Paints India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2774.61
|3091.01
|-10.24%
|2767.3
|+0.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|221.13
|192.22
|+15.04%
|190.24
|+16.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|88.98
|87.21
|+2.03%
|82.87
|+7.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|2429.41
|2655.81
|-8.52%
|2376.52
|+2.23%
|Operating Income
|345.2
|435.2
|-20.68%
|390.78
|-11.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|358.15
|465.98
|-23.14%
|388.81
|-7.89%
|Net Income
|269.66
|353.56
|-23.73%
|291.64
|-7.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.31
|3.03
|-23.76%
|2.5
|-7.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹269.66Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2774.61Cr
