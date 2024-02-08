Berger Paints India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.12% YoY

Berger Paints India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.99% & the profit increased by 49.12% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.14% and the profit increased by 2.75%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.59% q-o-q & increased by 22.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.62% q-o-q & increased by 39.2% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.57 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 48.99% Y-o-Y.

Berger Paints India has delivered -1.07% return in the last 1 week, -5.97% return in the last 6 months, and -8.08% YTD return.

Currently, Berger Paints India has a market cap of ₹64792.04 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹679.75 & ₹457.96 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 3 analysts have given a Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Sell.

Berger Paints India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2881.83 2767.3 +4.14% 2693.59 +6.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 181.5 190.24 -4.59% 148.1 +22.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 82.91 82.87 +0.05% 64.35 +28.84% Total Operating Expense 2484.7 2376.52 +4.55% 2408.29 +3.17% Operating Income 397.13 390.78 +1.62% 285.3 +39.2% Net Income Before Taxes 397.85 388.81 +2.33% 269.12 +47.83% Net Income 299.65 291.64 +2.75% 200.94 +49.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.57 2.5 +2.8% 1.73 +48.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹299.65Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2881.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!