Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Berger Paints India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.12% YoY

Berger Paints India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.12% YoY

Livemint

Berger Paints India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.99% YoY & profit increased by 49.12% YoY

Berger Paints India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Berger Paints India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.99% & the profit increased by 49.12% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.14% and the profit increased by 2.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.59% q-o-q & increased by 22.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.62% q-o-q & increased by 39.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.57 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 48.99% Y-o-Y.

Berger Paints India has delivered -1.07% return in the last 1 week, -5.97% return in the last 6 months, and -8.08% YTD return.

Currently, Berger Paints India has a market cap of 64792.04 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 679.75 & 457.96 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 3 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Sell.

Berger Paints India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2881.832767.3+4.14%2693.59+6.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total181.5190.24-4.59%148.1+22.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization82.9182.87+0.05%64.35+28.84%
Total Operating Expense2484.72376.52+4.55%2408.29+3.17%
Operating Income397.13390.78+1.62%285.3+39.2%
Net Income Before Taxes397.85388.81+2.33%269.12+47.83%
Net Income299.65291.64+2.75%200.94+49.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.572.5+2.8%1.73+48.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹299.65Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2881.83Cr

