Berger Paints India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.12% YoY

Berger Paints India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.99% & the profit increased by 49.12% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.14% and the profit increased by 2.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.59% q-o-q & increased by 22.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.62% q-o-q & increased by 39.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.57 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 48.99% Y-o-Y.
Berger Paints India has delivered -1.07% return in the last 1 week, -5.97% return in the last 6 months, and -8.08% YTD return.
Currently, Berger Paints India has a market cap of ₹64792.04 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹679.75 & ₹457.96 respectively.
As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 3 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Sell.
Berger Paints India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2881.83
|2767.3
|+4.14%
|2693.59
|+6.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|181.5
|190.24
|-4.59%
|148.1
|+22.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|82.91
|82.87
|+0.05%
|64.35
|+28.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|2484.7
|2376.52
|+4.55%
|2408.29
|+3.17%
|Operating Income
|397.13
|390.78
|+1.62%
|285.3
|+39.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|397.85
|388.81
|+2.33%
|269.12
|+47.83%
|Net Income
|299.65
|291.64
|+2.75%
|200.94
|+49.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.57
|2.5
|+2.8%
|1.73
|+48.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹299.65Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2881.83Cr
