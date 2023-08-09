Berger Paints Q1 Results: Net profit rises 40% to ₹355 cr, revenue up 8% YoY

Berger Paints Q1 Results: Net profit rises 40% to ₹355 cr, revenue up 8% YoY1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Berger Paints Q1 Results: The company said its board has approved the issue of one bonus equity share of face value of Re 1 each against 5 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each, subject to shareholders' approval.
Berger Paints Q1 Results: Berger Paints India on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹354.91 crore for the June quarter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message