Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 13.55% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 221.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194.66 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194.66 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 9% at Rs 1,742.55 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,598.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Berger Paints' total expenses were at Rs 1,471.97 crore in Q2 FY2020-21.

Shares of Berger Paints India settled at Rs 646.95 apiece on the BSE, up 1.43% from the previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.