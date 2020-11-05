Berger Paints Q2 net profit up 13.55% at ₹221 crore1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Its revenue from operations was up 9% at ₹1,742.55 crore during the quarter under review
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Its revenue from operations was up 9% at ₹1,742.55 crore during the quarter under review
Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 13.55% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 221.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.
Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 13.55% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 221.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194.66 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194.66 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 9% at Rs 1,742.55 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,598.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Berger Paints' total expenses were at Rs 1,471.97 crore in Q2 FY2020-21.
Shares of Berger Paints India settled at Rs 646.95 apiece on the BSE, up 1.43% from the previous close.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.