Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Results: Operating earnings jumps 7% amid strong growth in investment segment 05 Aug 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Results: The strong operating income and investment gains took the net earnings to $35,912 million which is a significant jump of 182%
Berkshire Hathaway announced their second quarter results on Saturday and posted a 7% jump in their operating income which reached $10,043 million amid strong growth in the investment segment. The company witnessed a significant turnaround in the Investment and derivative gains which jumped out of a $(53,038) million loss to a gain of $25,869 during the quarter ending June 2023.