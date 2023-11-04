Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Q3 net loss widens to $12.77 billion, operating profit up 41% YoY

Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Q3 net loss widens to $12.77 billion, operating profit up 41% YoY

Reuters

  • Berkshire said it repurchased $1.1 billion of its stock in the quarter, and has bought back about $7 billion this year.

Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted its first overall quarterly loss in a year as the prices of stocks it owns fell, while improved results from insurance operations bolstered operating profit.

Berkshire said its third-quarter net loss was $12.77 billion, or $8,824 per Class A share, and compared with a $2.8 billion loss a year earlier.

Operating profit rose 41 per cent to $10.76 billion, or $7,444 per Class A share, from $7.65 billion a year earlier.

Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 06:01 PM IST
