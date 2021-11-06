Berkshire Hathaway’s net earnings fall 66% on lower investment gains

Mr. Buffett’s investments have made Berkshire one of Wall Street’s most enduring successes. The company produced annualized gains of 20% from 1965 to 2020, outperforming the S&P 500’s 10.2% gains, including dividends. In recent years, Berkshire’s performance has dipped. The company’s annualized total returns over the past five years were about 15%, compared with 20% for the S&P 500.