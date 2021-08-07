Berkshire posts higher profit on railroad, utilities and energy operations

Despite a reputation for often either purchasing companies outright or making direct loans during these types of times in markets, Mr. Buffett’s firm was largely silent for much of the pandemic. The firm’s biggest deal came in the middle of last year when Berkshire announced an agreement to buy Dominion Energy’s midstream energy business for $9.7 billion including debt. The purchase is typical for Mr. Buffett in that Dominion’s stock was in decline and he knows the sector well.

