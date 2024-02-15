Betex India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 591.55% YOY

Betex India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 42.55% & the profit increased by 591.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.49% and the profit increased by 268.36%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.93% q-o-q and increased by 87.19% YoY.

The operating income was up by 590.83% q-o-q and increased by 471.43% YoY.

The EPS is ₹8.23 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 591.21% YoY.

Betex India has delivered 6.25% return in the last 1 week, 104.31% return in the last 6 months, and 28.81% YTD return.

Currently, Betex India has a market cap of ₹46.54 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹318 & ₹58.46 respectively.

Betex India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23.85 23.73 +0.49% 16.73 +42.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.21 7.07 +1.93% 3.85 +87.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.22 0.17 +30.36% 0.18 +23.76% Total Operating Expense 22.3 23.51 -5.12% 16.46 +35.51% Operating Income 1.54 0.22 +590.83% 0.27 +471.43% Net Income Before Taxes 1.92 0.35 +455.29% 0.21 +804.57% Net Income 1.24 0.34 +268.36% 0.18 +591.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.23 2.24 +267.41% 1.19 +591.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.24Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹23.85Cr

