Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Betex India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 591.55% YOY

Betex India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 591.55% YOY

Livemint

Betex India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 42.55% YoY & profit increased by 591.55% YoY

Betex India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Betex India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 42.55% & the profit increased by 591.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.49% and the profit increased by 268.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.93% q-o-q and increased by 87.19% YoY.

The operating income was up by 590.83% q-o-q and increased by 471.43% YoY.

The EPS is 8.23 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 591.21% YoY.

Betex India has delivered 6.25% return in the last 1 week, 104.31% return in the last 6 months, and 28.81% YTD return.

Currently, Betex India has a market cap of 46.54 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 318 & 58.46 respectively.

Betex India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.8523.73+0.49%16.73+42.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.217.07+1.93%3.85+87.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.220.17+30.36%0.18+23.76%
Total Operating Expense22.323.51-5.12%16.46+35.51%
Operating Income1.540.22+590.83%0.27+471.43%
Net Income Before Taxes1.920.35+455.29%0.21+804.57%
Net Income1.240.34+268.36%0.18+591.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.232.24+267.41%1.19+591.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.24Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹23.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.