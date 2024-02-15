Betex India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 591.55% YOY

Betex India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 42.55% & the profit increased by 591.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.49% and the profit increased by 268.36%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.93% q-o-q and increased by 87.19% YoY.
The operating income was up by 590.83% q-o-q and increased by 471.43% YoY.
The EPS is ₹8.23 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 591.21% YoY.
Betex India has delivered 6.25% return in the last 1 week, 104.31% return in the last 6 months, and 28.81% YTD return.
Currently, Betex India has a market cap of ₹46.54 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹318 & ₹58.46 respectively.
Betex India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23.85
|23.73
|+0.49%
|16.73
|+42.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.21
|7.07
|+1.93%
|3.85
|+87.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.22
|0.17
|+30.36%
|0.18
|+23.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.3
|23.51
|-5.12%
|16.46
|+35.51%
|Operating Income
|1.54
|0.22
|+590.83%
|0.27
|+471.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.92
|0.35
|+455.29%
|0.21
|+804.57%
|Net Income
|1.24
|0.34
|+268.36%
|0.18
|+591.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.23
|2.24
|+267.41%
|1.19
|+591.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.24Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹23.85Cr
