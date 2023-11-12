Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BF Investment Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 35% YOY

BF Investment Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 35% YOY

Livemint

BF Investment Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 6.81% YoY & profit increased by 35% YoY

BF Investment Q2 FY24 Results

BF Investment, a leading financial company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The company reported a 6.81% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching a total of [revenue]. This growth in revenue can be attributed to [reasons]. Additionally, the company's profit also saw a significant rise of 35% year-on-year, amounting to [profit]. This increase in profit can be attributed to [reasons].

Compared to the previous quarter, BF Investment witnessed a remarkable growth in revenue, with a surge of 150.01%. The profit also increased by 23.05% during the same period. This quarterly growth can be attributed to [reasons].

One of the notable factors contributing to BF Investment's strong financial performance is the decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 13.37% quarter-on-quarter and by 24.89% year-on-year, indicating an efficient cost management strategy.

The operating income of BF Investment also witnessed a significant increase. It grew by 23.19% quarter-on-quarter and by 35.3% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ability to generate higher income from its core operations.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), BF Investment reported an EPS of 18.39 for Q2 FY24, marking a substantial increase of 35.02% year-on-year. This indicates the company's ability to generate higher profits for its shareholders.

Looking at the company's stock performance, BF Investment has delivered impressive returns. Over the past 1 week, the company has achieved a return of 2.08%. In the last 6 months, the return stands at 26.39%, and the year-to-date return is an impressive 67.73%.

Currently, BF Investment has a market capitalization of 1845.53 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is 567, while the 52-week low is 260, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

BF Investment Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.615.84+150.01%13.68+6.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.170.2-13.37%0.23-24.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.12+2.46%0.15-14.38%
Total Operating Expense-77.82-69.18-12.48%-54.64-42.43%
Operating Income92.4375.03+23.19%68.31+35.3%
Net Income Before Taxes92.4375.11+23.05%68.31+35.3%
Net Income69.2856.3+23.05%51.32+35%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.3914.95+23.01%13.62+35.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹69.28Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:16 AM IST
