BF Investment Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 35% YOY
BF Investment, a leading financial company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The company reported a 6.81% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching a total of ₹[revenue]. This growth in revenue can be attributed to [reasons]. Additionally, the company's profit also saw a significant rise of 35% year-on-year, amounting to ₹[profit]. This increase in profit can be attributed to [reasons].
Compared to the previous quarter, BF Investment witnessed a remarkable growth in revenue, with a surge of 150.01%. The profit also increased by 23.05% during the same period. This quarterly growth can be attributed to [reasons].
One of the notable factors contributing to BF Investment's strong financial performance is the decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 13.37% quarter-on-quarter and by 24.89% year-on-year, indicating an efficient cost management strategy.
The operating income of BF Investment also witnessed a significant increase. It grew by 23.19% quarter-on-quarter and by 35.3% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ability to generate higher income from its core operations.
In terms of earnings per share (EPS), BF Investment reported an EPS of ₹18.39 for Q2 FY24, marking a substantial increase of 35.02% year-on-year. This indicates the company's ability to generate higher profits for its shareholders.
Looking at the company's stock performance, BF Investment has delivered impressive returns. Over the past 1 week, the company has achieved a return of 2.08%. In the last 6 months, the return stands at 26.39%, and the year-to-date return is an impressive 67.73%.
Currently, BF Investment has a market capitalization of ₹1845.53 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹567, while the 52-week low is ₹260, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for growth.
BF Investment Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.61
|5.84
|+150.01%
|13.68
|+6.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.17
|0.2
|-13.37%
|0.23
|-24.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.12
|0.12
|+2.46%
|0.15
|-14.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|-77.82
|-69.18
|-12.48%
|-54.64
|-42.43%
|Operating Income
|92.43
|75.03
|+23.19%
|68.31
|+35.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|92.43
|75.11
|+23.05%
|68.31
|+35.3%
|Net Income
|69.28
|56.3
|+23.05%
|51.32
|+35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.39
|14.95
|+23.01%
|13.62
|+35.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹69.28Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹14.61Cr
