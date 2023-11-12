BF Investment Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 35% YOY

BF Investment, a leading financial company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The company reported a 6.81% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching a total of ₹[revenue]. This growth in revenue can be attributed to [reasons]. Additionally, the company's profit also saw a significant rise of 35% year-on-year, amounting to ₹[profit]. This increase in profit can be attributed to [reasons]. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, BF Investment witnessed a remarkable growth in revenue, with a surge of 150.01%. The profit also increased by 23.05% during the same period. This quarterly growth can be attributed to [reasons].

One of the notable factors contributing to BF Investment's strong financial performance is the decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 13.37% quarter-on-quarter and by 24.89% year-on-year, indicating an efficient cost management strategy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of BF Investment also witnessed a significant increase. It grew by 23.19% quarter-on-quarter and by 35.3% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ability to generate higher income from its core operations.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), BF Investment reported an EPS of ₹18.39 for Q2 FY24, marking a substantial increase of 35.02% year-on-year. This indicates the company's ability to generate higher profits for its shareholders.

Looking at the company's stock performance, BF Investment has delivered impressive returns. Over the past 1 week, the company has achieved a return of 2.08%. In the last 6 months, the return stands at 26.39%, and the year-to-date return is an impressive 67.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, BF Investment has a market capitalization of ₹1845.53 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹567, while the 52-week low is ₹260, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

BF Investment Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.61 5.84 +150.01% 13.68 +6.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.17 0.2 -13.37% 0.23 -24.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.12 0.12 +2.46% 0.15 -14.38% Total Operating Expense -77.82 -69.18 -12.48% -54.64 -42.43% Operating Income 92.43 75.03 +23.19% 68.31 +35.3% Net Income Before Taxes 92.43 75.11 +23.05% 68.31 +35.3% Net Income 69.28 56.3 +23.05% 51.32 +35% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.39 14.95 +23.01% 13.62 +35.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹69.28Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹14.61Cr

