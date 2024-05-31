BF Investment Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 119.34% YOY

BF Investment Q4 Results Live : BF Investment, a leading investment company, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in their topline by 149.5% Year-over-Year (YoY) and a profit surge of 119.34% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, BF Investment witnessed a revenue growth of 42.94% and a staggering profit increase of 332.03%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight uptick of 1.76% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a similar increase of 1.76% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Furthermore, the operating income saw an impressive rise of 332.33% QoQ and a commendable increase of 120.31% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹66.43, marking a substantial growth of 119.31% YoY for BF Investment.

Despite a -4.55% return in the last 1 week, BF Investment has delivered positive returns of 9.24% in the last 6 months and 5.05% Year-to-Date (YTD).

As of now, BF Investment boasts a market capitalization of ₹2115.04 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹650 and ₹373.5 respectively.

BF Investment Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.93 9.04 +42.94% 5.18 +149.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.17 0.17 +1.76% 0.17 +1.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.12 0.12 -0% 0.14 -12.59% Total Operating Expense -320.83 -68.16 -370.73% -146.31 -119.27% Operating Income 333.76 77.2 +332.33% 151.5 +120.31% Net Income Before Taxes 334.1 77.2 +332.77% 151.5 +120.53% Net Income 250.24 57.92 +332.03% 114.09 +119.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 66.43 15.38 +331.92% 30.29 +119.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹250.24Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹12.93Cr

