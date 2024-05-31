BF Investment Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 119.34% YOY

BF Investment Q4 Results Live : BF Investment, a leading investment company, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in their topline by 149.5% Year-over-Year (YoY) and a profit surge of 119.34% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, BF Investment witnessed a revenue growth of 42.94% and a staggering profit increase of 332.03%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight uptick of 1.76% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a similar increase of 1.76% Year-over-Year (YoY).
Furthermore, the operating income saw an impressive rise of 332.33% QoQ and a commendable increase of 120.31% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹66.43, marking a substantial growth of 119.31% YoY for BF Investment.
Despite a -4.55% return in the last 1 week, BF Investment has delivered positive returns of 9.24% in the last 6 months and 5.05% Year-to-Date (YTD).
As of now, BF Investment boasts a market capitalization of ₹2115.04 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹650 and ₹373.5 respectively.
BF Investment Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.93
|9.04
|+42.94%
|5.18
|+149.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.17
|0.17
|+1.76%
|0.17
|+1.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.12
|0.12
|-0%
|0.14
|-12.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|-320.83
|-68.16
|-370.73%
|-146.31
|-119.27%
|Operating Income
|333.76
|77.2
|+332.33%
|151.5
|+120.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|334.1
|77.2
|+332.77%
|151.5
|+120.53%
|Net Income
|250.24
|57.92
|+332.03%
|114.09
|+119.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|66.43
|15.38
|+331.92%
|30.29
|+119.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹250.24Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹12.93Cr
