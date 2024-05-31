Hello User
BF Investment Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 119.34% YOY

BF Investment Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 119.34% YOY

Livemint

BF Investment Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 149.5% YoY & profit increased by 119.34% YoY

BF Investment Q4 Results Live

BF Investment Q4 Results Live : BF Investment, a leading investment company, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in their topline by 149.5% Year-over-Year (YoY) and a profit surge of 119.34% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BF Investment witnessed a revenue growth of 42.94% and a staggering profit increase of 332.03%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight uptick of 1.76% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a similar increase of 1.76% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Furthermore, the operating income saw an impressive rise of 332.33% QoQ and a commendable increase of 120.31% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 66.43, marking a substantial growth of 119.31% YoY for BF Investment.

Despite a -4.55% return in the last 1 week, BF Investment has delivered positive returns of 9.24% in the last 6 months and 5.05% Year-to-Date (YTD).

As of now, BF Investment boasts a market capitalization of 2115.04 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 650 and 373.5 respectively.

BF Investment Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.939.04+42.94%5.18+149.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.170.17+1.76%0.17+1.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.12-0%0.14-12.59%
Total Operating Expense-320.83-68.16-370.73%-146.31-119.27%
Operating Income333.7677.2+332.33%151.5+120.31%
Net Income Before Taxes334.177.2+332.77%151.5+120.53%
Net Income250.2457.92+332.03%114.09+119.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS66.4315.38+331.92%30.29+119.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹250.24Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.93Cr

