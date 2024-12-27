BF Utilities Q2 Results 2024:BF Utilities declared their Q2 results on 26 Dec, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.34% year-over-year (YoY) while profit saw a decrease of 7.81% YoY. The company posted a profit of ₹39.13 crore alongside a revenue of ₹221.34 crore for the quarter.
In comparison to the previous quarter, BF Utilities experienced significant growth, with revenue rising by 12.1% and profit increasing by 5.84%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable rise, climbing 8.16% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 32.62% year-on-year (YoY).
The operating income for the quarter was reported to be up by 11.33% q-o-q and increased by 12.31% YoY, indicating a positive trend in operational performance despite the dip in net profit. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹10.39 for Q2, reflecting a 7.81% decrease YoY.
BF Utilities has delivered a -2.59% return in the last week, but shows a robust 14.33% return over the past six months and an impressive 71.22% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, BF Utilities boasts a market cap of ₹3814.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1129.1 and a low of ₹557.3, showcasing the stock's volatility and potential.
BF Utilities Financials
|Period
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q1 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|221.34
|197.45
|+12.1%
|218.41
|+1.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.14
|20.47
|+8.16%
|16.7
|+32.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.15
|17.87
|+1.56%
|16.39
|+10.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|72.11
|63.41
|+13.72%
|85.55
|-15.7%
|Operating Income
|149.23
|134.04
|+11.33%
|132.86
|+12.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|125.58
|107.79
|+16.5%
|102.09
|+23.01%
|Net Income
|39.13
|36.97
|+5.84%
|42.45
|-7.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.39
|9.82
|+5.8%
|11.27
|-7.81%
