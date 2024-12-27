Hello User
BF Utilities Q2 Results 2024 on 27 Dec, 2024

BF Utilities Q2 Results 2024 on 27 Dec, 2024: profit falls by 7.81% YOY, profit at ₹39.13 crore and revenue at ₹221.34 crore

Livemint

BF Utilities Q2 Results 2024 on 27 Dec, 2024: Revenue increased by 1.34% YoY & profit decreased by 7.81% YoY, profit at 39.13 crore and revenue at 221.34 crore

BF Utilities Q2 Results 2024 on 27 Dec, 2024

BF Utilities Q2 Results 2024:BF Utilities declared their Q2 results on 26 Dec, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.34% year-over-year (YoY) while profit saw a decrease of 7.81% YoY. The company posted a profit of 39.13 crore alongside a revenue of 221.34 crore for the quarter.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BF Utilities experienced significant growth, with revenue rising by 12.1% and profit increasing by 5.84%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable rise, climbing 8.16% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 32.62% year-on-year (YoY).

BF Utilities Q2 Results

The operating income for the quarter was reported to be up by 11.33% q-o-q and increased by 12.31% YoY, indicating a positive trend in operational performance despite the dip in net profit. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 10.39 for Q2, reflecting a 7.81% decrease YoY.

BF Utilities has delivered a -2.59% return in the last week, but shows a robust 14.33% return over the past six months and an impressive 71.22% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, BF Utilities boasts a market cap of 3814.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 1129.1 and a low of 557.3, showcasing the stock's volatility and potential.

BF Utilities Financials

PeriodQ2 (FY25)Q1 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue221.34197.45+12.1%218.41+1.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.1420.47+8.16%16.7+32.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.1517.87+1.56%16.39+10.72%
Total Operating Expense72.1163.41+13.72%85.55-15.7%
Operating Income149.23134.04+11.33%132.86+12.31%
Net Income Before Taxes125.58107.79+16.5%102.09+23.01%
Net Income39.1336.97+5.84%42.45-7.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.399.82+5.8%11.27-7.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹39.13Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹221.34Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

