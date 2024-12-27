BF Utilities Q2 Results 2024 on 27 Dec, 2024: profit falls by 7.81% YOY, profit at ₹39.13 crore and revenue at ₹221.34 crore

BF Utilities Q2 Results 2024 on 27 Dec, 2024: Revenue increased by 1.34% YoY & profit decreased by 7.81% YoY, profit at ₹ 39.13 crore and revenue at ₹ 221.34 crore

BF Utilities Q2 Results 2024:BF Utilities declared their Q2 results on 26 Dec, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.34% year-over-year (YoY) while profit saw a decrease of 7.81% YoY. The company posted a profit of ₹39.13 crore alongside a revenue of ₹221.34 crore for the quarter.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BF Utilities experienced significant growth, with revenue rising by 12.1% and profit increasing by 5.84%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable rise, climbing 8.16% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 32.62% year-on-year (YoY).

The operating income for the quarter was reported to be up by 11.33% q-o-q and increased by 12.31% YoY, indicating a positive trend in operational performance despite the dip in net profit. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹10.39 for Q2, reflecting a 7.81% decrease YoY.

BF Utilities has delivered a -2.59% return in the last week, but shows a robust 14.33% return over the past six months and an impressive 71.22% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, BF Utilities boasts a market cap of ₹3814.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1129.1 and a low of ₹557.3, showcasing the stock's volatility and potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BF Utilities Financials Period Q2 (FY25) Q1 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q2 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 221.34 197.45 +12.1% 218.41 +1.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.14 20.47 +8.16% 16.7 +32.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.15 17.87 +1.56% 16.39 +10.72% Total Operating Expense 72.11 63.41 +13.72% 85.55 -15.7% Operating Income 149.23 134.04 +11.33% 132.86 +12.31% Net Income Before Taxes 125.58 107.79 +16.5% 102.09 +23.01% Net Income 39.13 36.97 +5.84% 42.45 -7.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.39 9.82 +5.8% 11.27 -7.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹39.13Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹221.34Cr

