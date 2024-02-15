Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BF Utilities Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.63% YoY

BF Utilities Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.63% YoY

Livemint

BF Utilities Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 48.23% YoY & Profit Increased by 16.63% YoY

BF Utilities Q3 FY24 Results Live

BF Utilities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 48.23% & the profit increased by 16.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.42% and the profit decreased by 12.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.74% QoQ and increased by 24.12% YoY.

The operating income was down by 1.11% QoQ and increased by 27.84% YoY.

The EPS is 9.91 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 16.59% YoY.

BF Utilities has delivered -5.61% return in the last 1 week, 43.56% return in the last 6 months, and 13.15% YTD return.

Currently, BF Utilities has a market cap of 2521.09 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 815.1 and 283.4 respectively.

BF Utilities Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue245.53218.41+12.42%165.65+48.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.9916.7+13.74%15.3+24.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.4516.39+6.5%14.75+18.36%
Total Operating Expense114.1485.55+33.42%62.87+81.55%
Operating Income131.4132.86-1.11%102.78+27.84%
Net Income Before Taxes101.33102.09-0.75%70.52+43.69%
Net Income37.3442.45-12.04%32.02+16.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.9111.27-12.07%8.5+16.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹37.34Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹245.53Cr

