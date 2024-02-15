BF Utilities Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.63% YoY

BF Utilities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 48.23% & the profit increased by 16.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.42% and the profit decreased by 12.04%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.74% QoQ and increased by 24.12% YoY.
The operating income was down by 1.11% QoQ and increased by 27.84% YoY.
The EPS is ₹9.91 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 16.59% YoY.
BF Utilities has delivered -5.61% return in the last 1 week, 43.56% return in the last 6 months, and 13.15% YTD return.
Currently, BF Utilities has a market cap of ₹2521.09 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹815.1 and ₹283.4 respectively.
BF Utilities Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|245.53
|218.41
|+12.42%
|165.65
|+48.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.99
|16.7
|+13.74%
|15.3
|+24.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.45
|16.39
|+6.5%
|14.75
|+18.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|114.14
|85.55
|+33.42%
|62.87
|+81.55%
|Operating Income
|131.4
|132.86
|-1.11%
|102.78
|+27.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|101.33
|102.09
|-0.75%
|70.52
|+43.69%
|Net Income
|37.34
|42.45
|-12.04%
|32.02
|+16.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.91
|11.27
|-12.07%
|8.5
|+16.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹37.34Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹245.53Cr
