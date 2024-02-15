BF Utilities Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.63% YoY

BF Utilities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 48.23% & the profit increased by 16.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.42% and the profit decreased by 12.04%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.74% QoQ and increased by 24.12% YoY.

The operating income was down by 1.11% QoQ and increased by 27.84% YoY.

The EPS is ₹9.91 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 16.59% YoY.

BF Utilities has delivered -5.61% return in the last 1 week, 43.56% return in the last 6 months, and 13.15% YTD return.

Currently, BF Utilities has a market cap of ₹2521.09 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹815.1 and ₹283.4 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BF Utilities Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 245.53 218.41 +12.42% 165.65 +48.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.99 16.7 +13.74% 15.3 +24.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.45 16.39 +6.5% 14.75 +18.36% Total Operating Expense 114.14 85.55 +33.42% 62.87 +81.55% Operating Income 131.4 132.86 -1.11% 102.78 +27.84% Net Income Before Taxes 101.33 102.09 -0.75% 70.52 +43.69% Net Income 37.34 42.45 -12.04% 32.02 +16.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.91 11.27 -12.07% 8.5 +16.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.34Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹245.53Cr

