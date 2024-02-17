Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BGR Energy Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 1071.61% YoY

BGR Energy Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 1071.61% YoY

Livemint

BGR Energy Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 87.74% YoY & loss increased by 1071.61% YoY

BGR Energy Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live

BGR Energy Systems, a leading company in the energy sector, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth rate of 87.74% compared to the same period last year.

However, the company also experienced a substantial increase in losses, which rose by 1071.61% year-on-year (YoY). This is a concerning trend for the company and its shareholders.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BGR Energy Systems saw even higher revenue growth, with a growth rate of 96.46%. Unfortunately, the losses also increased significantly by 545.69% compared to the previous quarter.

One positive aspect for the company is the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses decreased by 4.86% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 12.49% year-on-year (YoY). This reduction in expenses could help improve the company's financial performance in the future.

On the other hand, the operating income of BGR Energy Systems witnessed a sharp decline. It was down by 1327.13% QoQ and decreased by 4578% YoY. This is a major concern for the company as it indicates a significant deterioration in its operational efficiency.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is -95.66, which represents a decrease of 1072.3% YoY. This decline in EPS further highlights the challenging financial situation faced by BGR Energy Systems.

In terms of stock performance, BGR Energy Systems has delivered a negative return of -17.7% in the last 1 week, indicating a decline in investor confidence. However, the company has shown a positive return of 53.16% in the last 6 months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the return stands at -5.3%.

Currently, BGR Energy Systems has a market capitalization of 664.25 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are 119.25 and 44.25 respectively. These figures provide an insight into the company's market value and its stock price movements over the past year.

BGR Energy Systems Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue462.16235.24+96.46%246.17+87.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.8229.24-4.86%31.79-12.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.333.47-4.03%3.94-15.48%
Total Operating Expense913.99266.9+242.45%236.08+287.15%
Operating Income-451.83-31.66-1327.13%10.09-4578%
Net Income Before Taxes-558.7-133.1-319.76%-76.27-632.53%
Net Income-690.31-106.91-545.69%-58.92-1071.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS-95.66-14.81-545.91%-8.16-1072.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-690.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹462.16Cr

