BGR Energy Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 1071.61% YoY

BGR Energy Systems, a leading company in the energy sector, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth rate of 87.74% compared to the same period last year.

However, the company also experienced a substantial increase in losses, which rose by 1071.61% year-on-year (YoY). This is a concerning trend for the company and its shareholders.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BGR Energy Systems saw even higher revenue growth, with a growth rate of 96.46%. Unfortunately, the losses also increased significantly by 545.69% compared to the previous quarter.

One positive aspect for the company is the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses decreased by 4.86% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 12.49% year-on-year (YoY). This reduction in expenses could help improve the company's financial performance in the future.

On the other hand, the operating income of BGR Energy Systems witnessed a sharp decline. It was down by 1327.13% QoQ and decreased by 4578% YoY. This is a major concern for the company as it indicates a significant deterioration in its operational efficiency.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹-95.66, which represents a decrease of 1072.3% YoY. This decline in EPS further highlights the challenging financial situation faced by BGR Energy Systems.

In terms of stock performance, BGR Energy Systems has delivered a negative return of -17.7% in the last 1 week, indicating a decline in investor confidence. However, the company has shown a positive return of 53.16% in the last 6 months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the return stands at -5.3%.

Currently, BGR Energy Systems has a market capitalization of ₹664.25 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹119.25 and ₹44.25 respectively. These figures provide an insight into the company's market value and its stock price movements over the past year.

BGR Energy Systems Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 462.16 235.24 +96.46% 246.17 +87.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.82 29.24 -4.86% 31.79 -12.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.33 3.47 -4.03% 3.94 -15.48% Total Operating Expense 913.99 266.9 +242.45% 236.08 +287.15% Operating Income -451.83 -31.66 -1327.13% 10.09 -4578% Net Income Before Taxes -558.7 -133.1 -319.76% -76.27 -632.53% Net Income -690.31 -106.91 -545.69% -58.92 -1071.61% Diluted Normalized EPS -95.66 -14.81 -545.91% -8.16 -1072.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-690.31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹462.16Cr

