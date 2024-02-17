BGR Energy Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 1071.61% YoY

BGR Energy Systems, a leading company in the energy sector, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, with a growth rate of 87.74% compared to the same period last year.
However, the company also experienced a substantial increase in losses, which rose by 1071.61% year-on-year (YoY). This is a concerning trend for the company and its shareholders.
In comparison to the previous quarter, BGR Energy Systems saw even higher revenue growth, with a growth rate of 96.46%. Unfortunately, the losses also increased significantly by 545.69% compared to the previous quarter.
One positive aspect for the company is the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses decreased by 4.86% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 12.49% year-on-year (YoY). This reduction in expenses could help improve the company's financial performance in the future.
On the other hand, the operating income of BGR Energy Systems witnessed a sharp decline. It was down by 1327.13% QoQ and decreased by 4578% YoY. This is a major concern for the company as it indicates a significant deterioration in its operational efficiency.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹-95.66, which represents a decrease of 1072.3% YoY. This decline in EPS further highlights the challenging financial situation faced by BGR Energy Systems.
In terms of stock performance, BGR Energy Systems has delivered a negative return of -17.7% in the last 1 week, indicating a decline in investor confidence. However, the company has shown a positive return of 53.16% in the last 6 months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the return stands at -5.3%.
Currently, BGR Energy Systems has a market capitalization of ₹664.25 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹119.25 and ₹44.25 respectively. These figures provide an insight into the company's market value and its stock price movements over the past year.
BGR Energy Systems Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|462.16
|235.24
|+96.46%
|246.17
|+87.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.82
|29.24
|-4.86%
|31.79
|-12.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.33
|3.47
|-4.03%
|3.94
|-15.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|913.99
|266.9
|+242.45%
|236.08
|+287.15%
|Operating Income
|-451.83
|-31.66
|-1327.13%
|10.09
|-4578%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-558.7
|-133.1
|-319.76%
|-76.27
|-632.53%
|Net Income
|-690.31
|-106.91
|-545.69%
|-58.92
|-1071.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-95.66
|-14.81
|-545.91%
|-8.16
|-1072.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-690.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹462.16Cr
