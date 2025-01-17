Bhansali Engineering Polymers Q3 Results 2025:Bhansali Engineering Polymers declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 18.5% year-over-year (YoY) along with a profit rise of 1.54% YoY. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹40.84 crore while the revenue reached ₹345.84 crore.

Despite the year-on-year growth, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous quarter, with revenue down by 5.74% and profit decreasing by 11.85%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses for Bhansali Engineering Polymers saw a decline of 3% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), although they increased by 10.98% YoY, indicating a rise in operational costs over the year.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Q3 Results

The operating income for the company was reported to be down by 2.09% q-o-q, but it did see an increase of 11.64% YoY, showcasing a mixed performance in operational efficiency.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.64, marking an increase of 1.23% YoY, which reflects a slight improvement in shareholder returns despite the drop in profit.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers has delivered a return of -1.48% in the last week, -13.54% in the last six months, and -8.43% Year-to-Date (YTD), indicating challenges faced by the stock in the market.

Currently, Bhansali Engineering Polymers holds a market capitalization of ₹3118.94 crore and has a 52-week high of ₹177 and a low of ₹81.6, reflecting the volatility of its stock performance over the past year.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 345.84 366.91 -5.74% 291.84 +18.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.86 15.32 -3% 13.39 +10.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.12 2.37 -10.55% 2.43 -12.76% Total Operating Expense 296.24 316.25 -6.33% 247.4 +19.74% Operating Income 49.6 50.66 -2.09% 44.43 +11.64% Net Income Before Taxes 56.56 62.11 -8.94% 54.05 +4.64% Net Income 40.84 46.33 -11.85% 40.22 +1.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.64 1.86 -11.83% 1.62 +1.23%