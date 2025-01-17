Bhansali Engineering Polymers Q3 Results 2025:Bhansali Engineering Polymers declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 18.5% year-over-year (YoY) along with a profit rise of 1.54% YoY. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹40.84 crore while the revenue reached ₹345.84 crore.
Despite the year-on-year growth, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous quarter, with revenue down by 5.74% and profit decreasing by 11.85%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses for Bhansali Engineering Polymers saw a decline of 3% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), although they increased by 10.98% YoY, indicating a rise in operational costs over the year.
The operating income for the company was reported to be down by 2.09% q-o-q, but it did see an increase of 11.64% YoY, showcasing a mixed performance in operational efficiency.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.64, marking an increase of 1.23% YoY, which reflects a slight improvement in shareholder returns despite the drop in profit.
Bhansali Engineering Polymers has delivered a return of -1.48% in the last week, -13.54% in the last six months, and -8.43% Year-to-Date (YTD), indicating challenges faced by the stock in the market.
Currently, Bhansali Engineering Polymers holds a market capitalization of ₹3118.94 crore and has a 52-week high of ₹177 and a low of ₹81.6, reflecting the volatility of its stock performance over the past year.
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|345.84
|366.91
|-5.74%
|291.84
|+18.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.86
|15.32
|-3%
|13.39
|+10.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.12
|2.37
|-10.55%
|2.43
|-12.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|296.24
|316.25
|-6.33%
|247.4
|+19.74%
|Operating Income
|49.6
|50.66
|-2.09%
|44.43
|+11.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|56.56
|62.11
|-8.94%
|54.05
|+4.64%
|Net Income
|40.84
|46.33
|-11.85%
|40.22
|+1.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.64
|1.86
|-11.83%
|1.62
|+1.23%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
