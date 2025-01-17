Bhansali Engineering Polymers Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1.54% YOY, profit at ₹40.84 crore and revenue at ₹345.84 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Q3 Results 2025:Bhansali Engineering Polymers declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 18.5% year-over-year (YoY) along with a profit rise of 1.54% YoY. The profit for the quarter stood at 40.84 crore while the revenue reached 345.84 crore.

Despite the year-on-year growth, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous quarter, with revenue down by 5.74% and profit decreasing by 11.85%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses for Bhansali Engineering Polymers saw a decline of 3% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), although they increased by 10.98% YoY, indicating a rise in operational costs over the year.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Q3 Results

The operating income for the company was reported to be down by 2.09% q-o-q, but it did see an increase of 11.64% YoY, showcasing a mixed performance in operational efficiency.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.64, marking an increase of 1.23% YoY, which reflects a slight improvement in shareholder returns despite the drop in profit.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers has delivered a return of -1.48% in the last week, -13.54% in the last six months, and -8.43% Year-to-Date (YTD), indicating challenges faced by the stock in the market.

Currently, Bhansali Engineering Polymers holds a market capitalization of 3118.94 crore and has a 52-week high of 177 and a low of 81.6, reflecting the volatility of its stock performance over the past year.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue345.84366.91-5.74%291.84+18.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.8615.32-3%13.39+10.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.122.37-10.55%2.43-12.76%
Total Operating Expense296.24316.25-6.33%247.4+19.74%
Operating Income49.650.66-2.09%44.43+11.64%
Net Income Before Taxes56.5662.11-8.94%54.05+4.64%
Net Income40.8446.33-11.85%40.22+1.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.641.86-11.83%1.62+1.23%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹40.84Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹345.84Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
