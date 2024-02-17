Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 26.94% YoY

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.18% & the loss increased by 26.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.59% and the loss increased by 82.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.17% q-o-q & decreased by 3.31% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 143.88% q-o-q & decreased by 70.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.51 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 19.62% Y-o-Y.
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has delivered 5.26% return in the last 1 week, -22.68% return in the last 6 months, and -4.82% YTD return.
Currently, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has a market cap of ₹472.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹139.9 & ₹79.25 respectively.
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.67
|5.04
|+12.59%
|5.55
|+2.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.16
|1.25
|-7.17%
|1.2
|-3.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.88
|0.89
|-1.3%
|0.88
|+0.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.36
|6.96
|+48.8%
|8.29
|+24.84%
|Operating Income
|-4.68
|-1.92
|-143.88%
|-2.74
|-70.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-4.17
|-2.33
|-79.02%
|-3.31
|-25.96%
|Net Income
|-4.25
|-2.32
|-82.99%
|-3.35
|-26.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.51
|-0.44
|-15.64%
|-0.63
|+19.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-4.25Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.67Cr
