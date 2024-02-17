Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 26.94% YoY

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.18% & the loss increased by 26.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.59% and the loss increased by 82.99%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.17% q-o-q & decreased by 3.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 143.88% q-o-q & decreased by 70.74% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.51 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 19.62% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has delivered 5.26% return in the last 1 week, -22.68% return in the last 6 months, and -4.82% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has a market cap of ₹472.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹139.9 & ₹79.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.67 5.04 +12.59% 5.55 +2.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.16 1.25 -7.17% 1.2 -3.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.88 0.89 -1.3% 0.88 +0.08% Total Operating Expense 10.36 6.96 +48.8% 8.29 +24.84% Operating Income -4.68 -1.92 -143.88% -2.74 -70.74% Net Income Before Taxes -4.17 -2.33 -79.02% -3.31 -25.96% Net Income -4.25 -2.32 -82.99% -3.35 -26.94% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.51 -0.44 -15.64% -0.63 +19.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-4.25Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5.67Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!