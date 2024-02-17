Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 26.94% YoY

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 26.94% YoY

Livemint

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.18% YoY & loss increased by 26.94% YoY

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.18% & the loss increased by 26.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.59% and the loss increased by 82.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.17% q-o-q & decreased by 3.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 143.88% q-o-q & decreased by 70.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.51 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 19.62% Y-o-Y.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has delivered 5.26% return in the last 1 week, -22.68% return in the last 6 months, and -4.82% YTD return.

Currently, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has a market cap of 472.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 139.9 & 79.25 respectively.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.675.04+12.59%5.55+2.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.161.25-7.17%1.2-3.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.880.89-1.3%0.88+0.08%
Total Operating Expense10.366.96+48.8%8.29+24.84%
Operating Income-4.68-1.92-143.88%-2.74-70.74%
Net Income Before Taxes-4.17-2.33-79.02%-3.31-25.96%
Net Income-4.25-2.32-82.99%-3.35-26.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.51-0.44-15.64%-0.63+19.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-4.25Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.67Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.